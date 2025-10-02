To cap off another great year for record stores, the Canadian arm of Record Store Day (RSD) has officially unveiled the list of exclusive offerings for the initiative's final shopping event of 2026: Black Friday.

On November 28, there will be over 170 special-edition titles made available from Canadian artists like Blue Rodeo — whose Songs Seldom Heard will get a vinyl pressing limited to 1,000 copies worldwide on a translucent emerald LP — as well as Montreal multi-hyphenate Stefie Shock's 2LP deluxe edition of 2000's Presque rien (featuring four brand-new 2025 studio recordings) and '60s Québeçois prog rockers Offenbach's 4LP 40th anniversary edition of Le dernier show, recorded at the Montreal Forum in 1985.

There's also a special Billie Eilish 10-inch featuring recordings of HIT ME HARD AND SOFT tracks "Skinny," "Wildflower," "Birds of a Feather," and "L'Amour de Ma Vie" performed live in London, UK, earlier this year, as well as a Chappell Roan lavender 7-inch pressing of her 2025 singles "The Subway" and "The Giver." Plus, you can check out Bob Dylan's The Original Freewheelin' Bob Dylan and Global RSD Ambassador Post Malone's Long Bed, comprising nine songs only ever previously released on digital, or special pressings of Spinal Tap's The End Continues and the Wicked soundtrack.

Additional releases will be available from Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones, George Harrison, Benson Boone, Marcus King, Billy Joel, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, and many more. See the full list of Record Store Day Canada Black Friday exclusives here.