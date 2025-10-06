Real Estate Visit Toronto's Primrose Bagel

They've got great taste

Photo via @primrosebagel on Instagram

BY Sydney BrasilPublished Oct 6, 2025

The crown of "Toronto's best bagel" might be a contentious topic, but it's safe to say Primrose Bagel is a strong contender (though Bagel House deserves an honourable mention for their Montreal-style offerings). The Oakwood Village bakery specializes in bagels, sandwiches and house-cured lox modelled after the New York style, so it makes sense that Real Estate would go there if they were feeling a bit homesick on tour.

The band's Alex Bleeker and touring member Kyle Forester picked up some food from Primrose yesterday, as per a photo posted to the restaurant's Instagram Story. You can't tell what they've ordered from the image, but as a Primrose enjoyer, this writer remains curious.

Real Estate played the Concert Hall in Toronto on Saturday (October 4) as part of their Atlas anniversary tour.

real estate primrose.png

MusicNewsPop and Rock

Latest Coverage

More Latest Coverage