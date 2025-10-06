The crown of "Toronto's best bagel" might be a contentious topic, but it's safe to say Primrose Bagel is a strong contender (though Bagel House deserves an honourable mention for their Montreal-style offerings). The Oakwood Village bakery specializes in bagels, sandwiches and house-cured lox modelled after the New York style, so it makes sense that Real Estate would go there if they were feeling a bit homesick on tour.

The band's Alex Bleeker and touring member Kyle Forester picked up some food from Primrose yesterday, as per a photo posted to the restaurant's Instagram Story. You can't tell what they've ordered from the image, but as a Primrose enjoyer, this writer remains curious.

Real Estate played the Concert Hall in Toronto on Saturday (October 4) as part of their Atlas anniversary tour.