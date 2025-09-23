In 2023, Ratboys produced releases for both Exclaim!'s favourite albums and songs of the year, with The Window and its title track, respectively. Now, they're back with a new song to celebrate their signing to New West Records, as well as a North American tour that will bring them through Canada for a trio of dates in 2026.

Kicking off in Detroit on February 25, the spring/winter run will see the Chicago indie darlings travel to Toronto (February 26) and Montreal (February 27) early in the trek. Returning to the States for the remainder of the season, the group will head back north over the border for a Vancouver stop on April 6. They'll end the North American leg in their hometown on April 18. Support on select dates will come from Florry, villagerrr and Free Range.

Their first single for New West — out today — is "Light Night Mountains All That," which arrives alongside a video by Marcus Nuccio.

"My original idea was to write an ultra-high energy folk song, in the style of the Dodos' Visiter, with somewhat spooky, mysterious, and pastoral lyrics — like what Chris Otepka of the Heligoats might conjure up on a mushroom trip," shared vocalist Julia Steiner. "This song really took shape during our initial writing session up at the Driftless Cabin in Wisconsin last March; the guys and I nearly went insane fleshing out the arrangement and its odd timings together. I wrote the lyrics during that original demoing trip, centred around the idea of a fantastic, rural vision-quest where the days and nights blend together and nothing is quite as it seems."

Hear that below, where you'll also find the band's tour itinerary.



Ratboys 2026 Tour Dates:

02/25 Detroit, MI - El Club

02/26 Toronto, ON - Lee's Palace ~

02/27 Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB ~

02/28 Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair ~

03/03 Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church ~

03/05 Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw ~

03/06 Washington, DC - 9:30 Club ~

03/07 Richmond, VA - The Broadberry ~

03/08 Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall ~

03/10 Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle ~

03/11 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West ~

03/12 Nashville, TN - The Basement East ~

03/13 Louisville, KY - Zanzabar ~

03/14 Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium

03/24 St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway *

03/25 Kansas City, MO - recordBar *

03/26 Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge *

03/27 Dallas, TX - Club Dada *

03/28 Austin, TX - Mohawk *

03/30 Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad *

03/31 Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar *

04/01 San Diego, CA - Soda Bar *

04/03 Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom *

04/04 San Francisco, CA - August Hall *

04/06 Vancouver, BC - Biltmore Cabaret *

04/07 Seattle, WA - Neumos *

04/08 Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater *

04/10 Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club *

04/11 Salt Lake City, UT The Urban Lounge *

04/13 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater *

04/15 Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room *

04/16 Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line *

04/17 Madison, WI - Atwood Music Hall *

04/18 Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre +

~ with Florry

* with villagerrr

+ with Free Range