Following a lengthy legal saga involving them suing former bandmates Jim Kale and Garry Peterson over an alleged cover band scheme finally being settled last September, Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman have both hit the road (solo and as part of Bachman–Turner Overdrive, respectively) in 2025. It's been 23 years since the pair performed together as the Guess Who — but, at long last, that's all about to change.

Bachman and Cummings will reunite to celebrate the end of the trademark dispute, performing songs from the band's beloved catalogue from February 23 through 27 for the Rock Legends Cruise XIII as it sails from Fort Lauderdale, FL, through the Caribbean.

According to a press release, cruise passengers can look forward to two hours of the band's hits, as well as songs from BTO's catalogue and Cummings's solo career. The Guess Who's principal songwriters will be joined on stage by drummer Sean Fitzsimons, bassist Jeff Jones, percussionist Nick Sinopoli, and guitarists Tim Bovaconti and Joe Augello.

The Rock Legends Cruise XIII lineup also includes the Gene Simmons Band, the Kevin Cronin Band, Blue Öyster Cult, Loverboy and more. Limited tickets are still available here.