Trailblazing non-binary singer-songwriter Rae Spoon has shared a cover of Garth Brooks's "Friends in Low Places," marking Spoon's return to their country roots with a contemporary twist.

In a release, Spoon revealed that "Friends in Low Places" was a family favourite that their uncles would sing to them while growing up in Calgary. "When I came out as transgender in 2001, I never felt the need to lose my love of country music," Spoon shared. "I felt empowered revisiting this song by recording it with a bunch of queer and trans musicians."

They continued, "Right now, being transgender can feel like a low place, but the song reminds us that we just have to find the other people who are also being put there."

In addition to the single, they have also shared a handful of upcoming live dates in Canada this summer. Including a festival appearance at Sled Island on June 21, they will also be hitting the stage in Montreal (June 27) and Ottawa (July 2). See the itinerary below.

Tickets are on sale now on Spoon's website. Check out the rest of Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings and tour announcements here.

Listen to "Friends in Low Places" now.



Rae Spoon Tour Dates:

06/21 Calgary, AB - Sled Island Music & Arts Festival

06/26 Montreal, QC - Studio Error

07/02 Ottawa, ON - House of TARG