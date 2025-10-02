From the moment "Creep" snuck into the Canadian PRM top 40 chart (a feat for a rock even during the zeitgeist days of 1994), nearly everything Radiohead did was an event.

The video for "Just" hit heavy rotation on MuchMusic even as the band's popularity was at its lowest, and OK Computer and Kid A dominated critics' polls and hipsters' mouths like no albums before their time. And although they weren't the first pre-streaming artist to offer a pay-what-you-can price on an album, In Rainbows became the face of the new music structure. Even their most recent album, 2016's A Moon Shaped Pool, spurred conversations about Radiohead's legacy and their ability to keep producing music at such quality.

But the amazing thing about Radiohead's sturdy popularity remains the fact that their music seems closer to Can and Aphex Twin than it ever was to the Beatles and Stones.

To mark the 25th anniversary of Kid A, one masterpiece in a long line of them, we're ranking every album, from rare missteps to seismic musical events.

9. Pablo Honey (1993)

To be fair, Radiohead's debut was released at a time when alternative rock bands could score critical and commercial success just by rocking out. The issue with Pablo Honey is that it simply fails to commit. It's not as visceral as grunge, and it's not as sophisticated as Britpop. If there's some insight into the creative and visionary juggernaut Radiohead would become, it wasn't easy to spot here without a hell of a crystal ball.

Standout track: The only track from this album Radiohead has played live over the last 20 years (besides "Creep") is the sonically adventurous shoegaze-esque closer "Blow Out."



8. The King of Limbs (2011)

It's a testament to the strength of Radiohead's output that even their second-weakest album is this good. Though LP No. 8 was originally met with strong reviews, it often lands near the bottom of these types of rankings due to its brief runtime (eight songs at 37 minutes) and relatively narrow scope (none exceeding five and a half minutes). Still, 90 percent of artists from this era wished they could pull off the moody beat collages of The King of Limbs.

Standout track: While this may be the closest Radiohead has come to going full electronic, there's an organic richness on the late-period Miles Davis-influenced "Bloom."



7. Hail to the Thief (2003)

The most "Radiohead" thing about their sixth LP is that their version of a no-frills album still feels this alien and out of reach. After a triptych of revolutionarily daring albums, they set out to prove they could still craft arena-sized melodies. The result was their most sonically and emotionally varied album to date, as the quintet howl, shout, moan and quiver in equal measure. An underrated gem — if such a thing exists in the Radiohead canon.

Standout track: While Hail to the Thief balances both challenging material and more accessible tracks, no song fuses the sacred and the profane quite like "There, There."



6. The Bends (1995)

Released just 18 months after their debut, The Bends shattered any notion of Radiohead as a one-hit wonder, firmly establishing them as a creative force in the post-grunge era. The album featured more intricate arrangements and imaginative lyrics, with "High and Dry" and "Fake Plastic Trees" revealing new emotional depth. It also began their collaboration with producer Nigel Godrich, who helped them shape five more landmark albums.

Standout track: Though there's no filler here, the weaker tracks fall on side B. Still, no other Radiohead album carries the frailty and finality of closer "Street Spirit (Fade Out)."



5. Amnesiac (2001)

While Kid A emerged under a media blackout, its follow-up took the opposite route — promoted with singles, music videos and a tour. Though both albums were born from the same recording sessions, Amnesiac's glacial electronics feel somehow more impulsive, more human, echoing a kind of McLuhanesque paradox. Still, their fifth LP contains some of the most aurally adventurous material ever performed in a baseball stadium.

Standout track: Only Radiohead could transform an unchanging chord progression, off-kilter melody and chorus that never arrives into something as haunting as "Pyramid Song."



4. A Moon Shaped Pool (2016)

If A Moon Shaped Pool feels like a culmination of Radiohead's career, that's because it kinda is. A third of it was written across decades, with the fabled "True Love Waits" dating back to 1995. It's haunting, stunning, and as daring as anything they've ever released, with Jonny Greenwood's arrangements hitting peak allure on "Burn the Witch" and "Glass Eyes." If this ends up being their final LP, it's the kind of swan song most bands only dream of.

Standout track: Radiohead's enduring magic is evident in that, nine years later, no solo member has created anything close to as devastatingly beautiful as "Daydreaming."



3. In Rainbows (2007)

It's funny to think that Radiohead thought they could release In Rainbows on the down-low. After a decade of blending experimental textures with their Britpop roots, they planned to surprise-release a more structured rock record. Yet the residue of classic-era Radiohead was hard to shake, resulting in one of art rock's most effortlessly brilliant records. Even their revolutionary pay-what-you-want model couldn't eclipse this creative juggernaut.

Standout track: The LP's first track written, its fractured structure might feel out of place if not for the raw energy and urgency captured while recording "Weird Fishes/Arpeggi."



2. OK Computer (1997)

Nirvana's Nevermind marked the first seismic shift in '90s rock music, and this was the next turning point. LP No. 4 kicked off a heady period where free jazz and IDM supplanted punk and garage, anti-capitalism and anti-globalism replaced malaise and cynicism, and synths and field recordings pushed fuzz pedals and tube amps aside. Alt and indie music fans had their world expanded across 53 moody and uncompromisingly brilliant minutes.

Standout track: While every track on this LP counts as a standout, only one redefined Britpop with its ambition and complexity — the towering and nervy "Paranoid Android."



1. Kid A (2000)

If this isn't the greatest album of the 21st century, it certainly influenced the greatest albums of the 21st century. Radiohead's icy, surreal, audacious masterpiece not only defined the digital age, it compelled forward-thinking artists to turn inward. Nothing captures the fear, uncertainty and creeping authoritarianism of modern reality quite like Kid A. It didn't just predict the future — it gave us a vivid and striking soundtrack to exist within it.

Standout track: Kid A may resemble an electronic record, but its icy pulse and chaotic heartbeat revolve around the jagged, apocalyptic humanistic analog synths of "Idioteque."