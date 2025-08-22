Australian electronic band RÜFÜS DU SOL has made a statement after a fan was assaulted and knocked unconscious in the crowd at their Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA, show this past Saturday (August 16).

UPDATE: (8/22, 4:48 p.m. ET): A man has been arrested for the assault of Shelby Elston, as well as other alleged victims, at the RÜFÜS DU SOL Rose Bowl show on August 16.

Per Variety's reporting, Pasadena police arrested Julio Cesar Lopez Zavala, 23, on Thursday (August 21) in Hawthorne, CA. Formal charges against Zavala are pending review at the Los Angeles Country District Attorney's Office, shared Pasadena's chief communications officer Lisa Derderian,

According to the police, Elston was not the only victim of the attack. "The investigation revealed that three victims were assaulted to varying degrees by a male suspect who reportedly became agitated after a drink was spilled," the police shared in a statement. "With the assistance of video footage and numerous tips from the public, Pasadena Police Department detectives were able to identify the suspect."

Footage of the assault was uploaded to Twitter X by the account @TheFestiveOwl, which sees a man brutally beating up a woman after a drink was accidentally spilled on him. The woman was identified as Shelby Elston in the post.

According to a Facebook post [per Stereogum], Elston recounted the events of her assault and asked for the public's help to identify the assailant. Her statement read:

This happened on 8/16/25 at the Rüfüs Du Sol concert at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, CA. Section 12-H, row 20, seats 107 and 108 (attacker and his companion).

We were at the concert to see our favourite artist, but the night turned traumatic. When we first got to our seats, a drink was accidentally spilled, lightly splashing the man in front of us. We apologized immediately, but he yelled that it was intentional and ran off, leaving his companion behind. We apologized to her and thought it was over.

About 30 minutes later, he returned, screamed us, and threatened violence. I tried to calm the situation and apologized again and the next thing remember, I woke up in the medical tent an hour later and missed the entire show.

This man PUNCHED ME IN THE FACE, knocking me out and causing significant bleeding, while he continued attacking our group. Another friend tried to protect us, but the attacker fled into the crowd and hasn't been found. A police report was filed.

We are traumatized. If anyone knows this man or his companion PLEASE reach out. He should be held accountable for this.

The Pasadena Police confirmed that a police report had been filed with the same details. "We are aware of the videos. We will aggressively follow up on any leads," shared Pasadena public information officer Lisa Derderian with the New York Post. "It is a pretty clear shot of the suspect, so I'm pretty confident we will identify the suspect."

As of yesterday (August 19), @TheFestiveOwl has shared an update in which Elston claimed to have identified her attacker as Cesar Zavala, and has shared her plans to file charges and a civil lawsuit.

Per the New York Post's reporting, other concertgoers have commented on the lack of safety measures at the Rose Bowl. "I'm sorry but I was hoping for a better experience. Never in my life have I wanted to leave a show that early. Zero crowd control zero respect zero safety. These current crowds make me never want to go out again. Truly a horrible experience. l couldn't even enioy the music. I want a refund tbh," someone wrote under RÜFÜS DU SOL's recap of the concert posted to Instagram.

"Amazing show, but a nightmare of a venue. Please look into the reviews of fans that felt unsafe in the stands and couldn't sit down for the entire show due to poor security conditions," another commenter wrote.

RÜFÜS DU SOL addressed the assault in a post uploaded to their Instagram story on Monday (August 18):

Delivering moments for our fans to gather and celebrate safely is what we live for. We have been heart broken to hear of the act of violence that took place during the opening act on Saturday. This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable anywhere and the fact that this happened at one of our shows was devastating to learn about. Local law enforcement are actively investigating the situation. Anyone with information to assist the investigation should please contact Pasadena Police Department.

The footage from the attack can be found below, but be warned that the violence is graphic.