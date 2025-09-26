As they prepare to hit the road for their Place of My Own US tour next month, Edmonton-hailing electronic explorers Purity Ring have released their brand new self-titled album courtesy of the fellowship.

After previously teasing the effort with singles "many lives," "part ii," "place of my own" and "imanocean," the album in its entirety is streaming below, alongside visuals (directed by Grant Spanier) for "the long night," which previews the immersive visuals concertgoers can expect to see on tour.

The band's fourth LP, a concept album that soundtracks an imaginary RPG, is Purity Ring at their most realized. Shaped with fellow Canadian Mike Sunday, the imaginary digital world — inspired by games like Nier Automata and Final Fantasy X — is traversed by avatars of the band's Corin Roddick and mj, who find kinship in the ether. Confronted with a dying universe, the characters work toward building utopia together, one small step at a time.

The duo's return finds them exploring new and inspiring creative territories, while maintaining the core of Purity Ring and pushing the project forward into its next chapter. Their newfound "vastness and possibility," two words they use to describe the project at this point in its history, is palpable. Vintage digital synths, classical guitar, pan flutes, breakbeats and vocoders drive a fantastical aesthetic whose warmth is never marred by texture.

Enjoy the visuals for "the long night" below, where you can also listen to Purity Ring in full and check out some recent music videos.





