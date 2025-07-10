It's been five years since Purity Ring last released an album, and after rolling out a pair of new singles earlier this year, they're ready to announce a new, self-titled album due September 26 via the fellowship.

The effort — a concept album that soundtracks an imaginary RPG — is previewed today by new song "place of my own," about which the group shared in a release:

This is one of those songs that came into being with ease and immediacy. We were in a hazy forest in the mountains, and the beat felt just like the cloud we were in. It was succinct and ready for the type of lyrics that imbued places we dream of, places we wish we could exist in, places we see everyday but are just out of reach. In the end, this song is meant as a sort of spell in the way that maybe we can reach these places if we watch our steps carefully, if we take the time to build them for ourselves.

Listen to that here, and find the album's tracklist below.

Purity Ring will embark on a 23-date US tour behind the album this fall. They've yet to announce any Canadian performances.

purity ring:

1. relict

2. many lives

3. part ii

4. place of my own

5. red the sunrise

6. memory ruins

7. mistral

8. the long night

9. Imanocean

10. between you and shadows

11. mj odyssey

12. broken well

13. glacier ::in memory of rs::