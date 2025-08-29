It was a simpler time in 2012, when Psy's hit "Gangnam Style" took over the world. (I hope he knows there's still a bar called Toronto Style here.) Things have obviously gotten more complicated for the South Korean singer and rapper, who has now issued an apology for his recent arrest on suspicion of having illegally obtained prescription medication.

As The Independent reports, Psy (born Park Jae-sang) and his doctor were detained yesterday (August 28) and taken to Seoul Seodaemun police station following an investigation dating back to 2022 surrounding allegations that the musician had sent third parties to collect his prescription drugs without face-to-face doctor consultations [via Yonhap News Agency].

Xanax and Stilnox — both considered habit-forming drugs that South Korea requires in-person hospital visits for patients to obtain — are among the medications he's said to have procured illegally to treat anxiety and insomnia. Psy's doctor has denied the allegations, claiming to have treated the artist remotely.

In a statement, Psy's agency, P Nation, responded to the police probe:

Having had a third party collect a prescription-only sleeping medication on his behalf was clearly a mistake and an oversight. We apologize. Psy has been diagnosed with a chronic sleep disorder and has been taking sleeping medication in accordance with his medical team's prescription. His use of sleeping medication has been under medical supervision and within the prescribed dosage, and there was no proxy prescribing.