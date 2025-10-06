The aughts gave the world lots of raw indie rock duos: the White Stripes, Japandroids, the Black Keys, Death from Above 1979, the Kills, the Pack a.d., Lightning Bolt and many more kicked up a racket with just a drummer and either a guitarist or bassist.

Into the fray stormed Kingston, ON's PS I Love You with the grimy waves of shitgaze fuzz and howled hooks of their explosive debut album, 2010's Meet Me at the Muster Station, which turned 15 this weekend (October 5). But the duo of singer-guitar Paul Saulnier (the band's eponymous "PS") and drummer Benjamin Nelson also introduced a unique element into their spin on the guitar-and-drums duo: heroic guitar shredding.

Saulnier reintroduced the indie rock world to guitar solos, proving that raw minimalism and fret-tapping can coexist. By their second and third albums — 2012's Death Dreams and 2014's For Those Who Stay — those virtuosics had evolved into double-neck guitars and full-blown prog worship. But on Meet Me at the Muster Station, it was still an undercurrent — a Trojan horse, sneaking guitar grandeur into the simplicity of noisy indie rock.

As Muster Station celebrates its 15th anniversary, and with the band's most recent album more than a decade in the rearview, Exclaim! caught up with Paul Saulnier to discuss recoiling when revisiting the album, the high-anxiety wildness captured on the recordings, and continuing to write personal songs with no intention of releasing them.

What do you remember about making Meet Me at the Muster Station?

I simultaneously remember nothing and way too much. Making that record was not a typical record making experience. It was born out of the Kingston DIY music scene over the course of a few years. A shifting and nurturing community of people putting on interesting shows in peculiar venues, open mic nights, house parties, campus and community radio programs, etc.

I started writing and performing some of the songs around 2005–06 in Kingston as a solo act. A friend named Matt Kicul helped me out by recording the songs. We did it inside the Grad Club during off hours. That's the bar he worked at. With those songs I burned CD-Rs and my friend Benjamin Nelson silk screened a drawing of mine on some cardboard sleeves and then I had my first EP. Lots of pals and music enthusiasts seemed into it and we naturally booked a show in a church basement to release the CD. I had played with Ben in a band called Magic Jordan. We were more of a dance-punk outfit, as was the style at the time. So I asked Benjamin to join me on drums for the PS I Love You EP release show. That right there is kind of where Meet Me at the Muster Station began. Playing the show with Benjamin on drums was a revelation. All of a sudden, my stupid little heartbreak songs had power and depth. It felt crazy. I never thought I would keep the project going after the EP, but playing with Ben in drums really opened up the possibility of having a real rockin' band and taking it on the road and blowing people away...

A few more friends emerged over the next couple years to help us record the rest of the songs. Our friend Matt Rogalsky recorded us in our warehouse space. James Bunton mixed a version of the song "Facelove" to be released on a joint 7-inch record with our pal Diamond Rings. Matt Rogalsky ended up recording and co-producing/mixing everything else. Our friend Stephen Guy released a 7-inch record of our songs "Starfield" and "Butterflies and Boners."

By this time we had played lots of shows and made some connections to other musicians and record labels. We ended up signing with Paper Bag. At this point all the songs for Muster were already done. It was just a matter of piecing them all together and mastering and pressing the records.

What does this record mean to you — both at the time it came out, and now in hindsight?

It means a lot to me. The songs are so deeply personal to me that no one else knows what the heck they're about lol. I also was young and had a chip on my shoulder about being an underdog from a small town. I think we both wanted to take over Toronto and Canadian indie rock but at the same time try to seem very cool like we didn't care about it haha.

It's still amazing to me that we had a team at Paper Bag Records who believed in us. We were really crazy guys who didn't even have cell phones and didn't know what the fuck we were doing lol.

In hindsight the record makes me... I dunno, like, cringe and recoil a little bit. It's hard to throw myself back into my life at that time. It's like a livewire, and when I touch it I'm friggin' zapped back to 2010 and I feel trapped. That's the problem with overly personal songs, I suppose. Over time, I started to feel almost like a different person from the young dude screaming on that record.

However, I do still love the songs and feel proud of the album. We did exactly what we wanted to do. It's fierce and fast and very hairy and wild at times, but also genuine and sincere. It's a reflection of, and fits in with, a lot of my favourite bands' records.

Listening to Meet Me at the Muster Station 20 years later, what stands out?

The hastiness? Does that make sense? Music critics would probably say something like the songs have a sense of urgency. I hear panic. I hear Matt Rogalsky doing the best he can to record an absolutely wild band. My guitar and vocals overdubs are so haphazard, anxious and sloppy and often improvised. It was almost as if the songs were troubling me severely, and I had to record them as fast as I could to be relieved of their torment.

I also hear somewhat of a love letter to Kingston, ON. I hear secret stories from my life at the time. I hear the story of our band. We used a clip of Kingston personality, artist and show promoter Greg Tilson introducing us at the EP release show. Matt stitched it together within the feedback between the songs "Scattered" and "Facelove." I hear the streets and bars and cafés and the ferry to Wolfe Island, obviously. That's where the muster station is. On the boat. In fact, at the time, the whole record was the same length as the ferry ride. I didn't plan that but was very excited when we figured that out. I even asked Matt to record the engine and horn of the ferry and mix it in to the last track. I think there's a new boat now with a different run time.

Is there anything you wish you had done differently on Meet Me at the Muster Station? Conversely, are there any qualities of Muster Station that you wish you had carried forward to subsequent albums?

Hmmm... I don't think I would change anything except maybe some lyrics. All that stuff I said about rushing and playing loud and crazy cannot be changed, because that's what made the record good. It captured us live, and that's what I wanted.

I wish I spent more time refining the words. The goal with emotionally-charged indie rock, I think, is to take whatever you're living through and tweak it enough so listeners can hear their own stories within the songs. For better or worse. I think I was close, but I don't know — I think people hear me in isolation having multiple panic attacks while making jokes. There's a wall between me and the listener that I wish I had the patience and skill as a writer to open up more. I would probably say the same about all our records, actually.

I love that Muster stands alone as our hairiest sounding record. All our albums are somewhat noisy and off-putting at times but in their own unique ways.

"Facelove" found some success before the album came out. Why do you think that song resonated with audiences, and what was it like to follow its success with an album?

I was very happy and surprised when that song took off. When I wrote it, I was trying to channel a super-short, very catchy, jangly guitar rock song. I was thinking of the Hidden Cameras, Yo La Tengo and the Magnetic Fields when I wrote the chords. But I craved more volume and shredding. I think the combo worked, and the song felt cohesive even though it's divided into the two parts. I also think it was easy for people to understand... Like, sometimes, the love you put out there gets thrown back at you, but don't worry — we can still fucking party until these guitar strings snap the fuck off.

I think it was lucky for us that song had fans before the record came out. "Facelove" kind of captured what we were all about. The full album was just more of that and then some.

You were unique among indie rock bands of the time in the way you mixed fuzzy production with fast soloing and fret tapping. How did audiences respond to your guitar playing at the time?

I think we came up at a time when indie rock guitar shredding, or whatever you wanna call, it was making a comeback. We had many years of people in indie rock bands not doing real guitar solos on purpose because it wasn't cool. We had many years of mainstream guitar bands trying to sound like too smart to play any unhinged guitar solos. We had lived through the 2000s garage rock and post punk revivals, where guitar solos were seen as some bullshit that wasn't needed. And it all couldn't fall on Jack White to be the only one.

Around 2009–10, people in indie rock fandom circles and blogs or whatever were ready for guitar shredding and maybe didn't know it yet. Audiences would often scream out of shock and amusement when I would tap out a behind-the-header or chug a bottle of beer while tapping and then use the bottle for a slide solo. I feel like people would see me, a denim- and plaid-clad fat hoser nerd-ass type of dude, and not think I was gonna do all that. So when I did it was somewhat overwhelming. That feeling became addictive, and I tried to keep outdoing my own antics. Getting double-necked guitars and shit like that.

For me, a lot of the emotions in my songs were expressed through guitar more than singing. So volume and fuzz and delays and phasers and multiple amps were the tools that really helped my guitar playing reach those levels of expression and communication. I think my songs would be almost harder for people to understand without the guitar shredding.

Also in and around that time you had other indie rock bands touring constantly who were loud and shredding. Just to name a few: Ty Segall, Happy Hollows, Screaming Females, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, Marnie Stern... and Dinosaur Jr was back!

You only made two more PS I Love You albums after this, and there hasn't been one since 2014. What's the status of the project now?

I love the records we made. Death Dreams is my favourite by a tiny margin.

The status of the project now is: I needed a break from touring, and that break stretched on for like 10-plus years.

You've also played bass in Dorothea Paas's band. What have you been up to in the past decade?

I love Doro's songs so much, and I am honoured to be a part of her records and band. I have been a fan since her days in Kingston, where she would often open shows for PS. I love playing the bass, and I love doing what I can musically to lift her songs up and sort of be the low-end glue stitching and weaving things together throughout. Her songs are really special and beautiful and fascinating. Also she is going on tour with Stereolab! That's huge. I'm so happy for her, and I look forward to more collaboration in the future.

In the past decade I have mostly laid low, whatever that means. For the past seven and a half years, I have been a full-time DJ at the somewhat iconic downtown Toronto strip club Filmores. I also DJ with my record collections whenever and wherever I can. My next night is October 26 at Low Bar. I am spinning horror movie soundtracks and it's also a pumpkin-carving party!

I play bass and or guitar with other friends bands around Toronto like Rogue Tenant and, more recently, Sap. And I still write personal songs but have no plans to record or release them anytime soon.

I am still friends with Benjamin, but we haven't played since the Paper Bag anniversary show in 2022.