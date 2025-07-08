Project Nowhere will return to venues across Toronto from October 2 to 4 for its third annual edition, and organizers have now announced the stacked first wave of artists performing in 2025.

This year's event starts off strong with confirmed performances from the Armed, Warmduscher, Water from Your Eyes, Desire, Johnny Jewel, the Mystery Lights, No Joy, Truck Violence, Freak Heat Waves, Her New Knife, TEKE::TEKE, James K, Osees drummer Paul Quattrone's Expensive $hit, Kat Duma, Ribbon Skirt, PISS, Dana, Scott Hardware, Witchrot, Fergus Jones, CDSM, Vallens, Alex Edkins of METZ and Graham Walsh of Holy Fuck's Noble Rot, Lee Paradise, New Chance, Shadow Show, Bonnie Trash, Orbital Ensemble, Gus Englehorn, Animatist, High Alpine Hut Network, cootie catcher, Dear Evangeline, Miserable Weekend, Sook-Yin Lee and Dylan Gamble's Lee & Gamble Unlimited, Ancient Greece and the Mersey Sound. The Oscillitarium returns to handle A/V, alongside VJ Anthony Piazza and Winnipeg's Colby Richardson.

UPDATE (7/8, 1 p.m. ET): The second wave includes Dreamcrusher, Prostitute, Luge, Cut Cult featuring members of Holy Fuck, Holofernes Head, Xicada, Glum, STELLA of Slash Need, Gizmo, Lice. Project Nowhere will also host DJ sets from DJ Diet Coke (Cole of Sham Family), Lauren Hell and DJ Craigslist, Trial and Error, and more.

Between them, they'll play gigs around the city's west end at Nineteen Seventy Eight (Expo Vintage Outlet), St. Anne's Parish, the Garrison, the Baby G, BSMT254 and Hank's Liquor.

Weekend tickets are on sale now here. Individual tickets will become available on July 18 at 10 a.m. ET.

Check out the initial lineup poster below, and learn more about Project Nowhere 2025 here.