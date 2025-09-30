Toronto's Prepare the Ground festival is set to return for its third year. The three-day heavy music and arts festival will hit the ground running from May 29 to 31 at various downtown venues.

Organizers have announced the initial lineup, featuring Belgian doom luminaries Amenra, a special set from Finnish avant-garde metallers Oranssi Pazuzu, and welcoming the UK's Svalbard — playing their first and last North American show.

The festival will further feature two landmark album playthroughs: Pallbearer's Foundations of Burden and ...And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead's Source Tags & Codes, as well as Wrekmeister Harmonies scoring their original film Flowers in the Spring.

Additional performances will come from Habak, the Keening, Malevich, Minsk, Unholy Altar and more acts that have yet to be announced.

A release notes that year three is set to "make this festival the home for challenging, promising art for years to come." Festival passes are currently on sale via DICE, with under-19 passes at a reduced rate.

Read Exclaim!'s reviews of day one, day two, and day three of Prepare the Ground 2025.