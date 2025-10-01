BC psych folk songwriter Pranatricks was one of Exclaim!'s New Faves just last year, but he's already bringing the project to a close: Andrew Clements has shared two archival albums and announced his last-ever release from the project.

The home-recorded albums Doorsteps and Winds were both released on Bandcamp in 2011. On November 7, they will be released across all streaming services.

Then, between January and March 2026, Pranatricks will begin rolling out new singles. This will lead up to the album Infiniteness on April 2.

"Doorsteps and Winds set the foundations of my sound — raw loops and experimental soundscapes, reflecting a personal aesthetic that has informed my perspective for many years," says Pranatricks. "Releasing them now feels like closing a circle as I prepare to share Infiniteness, which will be my last album released under the moniker."

Doorsteps and Winds can be heard below. Stay tuned for Infiniteness.