Having just announced their forthcoming third studio album (and first for Epitaph Records), Easier Said Than Done (out August 15), Tallahassee, FL's Pool Kids have also shared plans for a North American tour behind their new material. Scheduled to take place this fall with support from Truth Club and Toronto's own PONY, the outing will see the band make Canadian stops in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.
The trek kicks off on September 19 in Nashville, TN. Before the end of the month, Pool Kids will make their first venture to Canada to play Montreal's Bar le Ritz (September 27) and the Baby G in Toronto (September 28). From there, they'll continue making the rounds stateside, save for briefly returning to Canadian soil the following month for a gig at Vancouver's Fox Cabaret (October 11).
Tickets go on general sale tomorrow (June 6). Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.
Pool Kids 2025 Tour Dates:
09/19 Nashville, TN - The Basement
09/20 Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall
09/21 Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents
09/23 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
09/25 Philadelphia, PA - Ukie Club on Franklin
09/26 Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom
09/27 Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz PDB
09/28 Toronto, ON - The Baby G
09/30 Hamtramck, MI - Sanctuary Detroit
10/01 Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Café
10/02 Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar
10/03 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
10/04 St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall
10/06 Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
10/08 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
10/10 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's
10/11 Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret
10/12 Portland, OR - Polaris Hall
10/14 San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop
10/16 San Diego, CA - Soda Bar
10/17 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
10/18 Phoenix, AZ - Last Exit Live
10/20 Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves
10/21 Austin, TX - 29th Street Ballroom
10/23 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (purgatory)
10/25 Gainesville, FL - FEST 25
11/06 Miami, FL - Gramps
11/08–13 Coheed and Cambria's S.S. Neverender