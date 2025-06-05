Having just announced their forthcoming third studio album (and first for Epitaph Records), Easier Said Than Done (out August 15), Tallahassee, FL's Pool Kids have also shared plans for a North American tour behind their new material. Scheduled to take place this fall with support from Truth Club and Toronto's own PONY, the outing will see the band make Canadian stops in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver.

The trek kicks off on September 19 in Nashville, TN. Before the end of the month, Pool Kids will make their first venture to Canada to play Montreal's Bar le Ritz (September 27) and the Baby G in Toronto (September 28). From there, they'll continue making the rounds stateside, save for briefly returning to Canadian soil the following month for a gig at Vancouver's Fox Cabaret (October 11).

Tickets go on general sale tomorrow (June 6). Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming shows via Exclaim!'s Canadian concert listings.

Pool Kids 2025 Tour Dates:

09/19 Nashville, TN - The Basement

09/20 Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

09/21 Asbury Park, NJ - House of Independents

09/23 New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

09/25 Philadelphia, PA - Ukie Club on Franklin

09/26 Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom

09/27 Montreal, QC - Bar le Ritz PDB

09/28 Toronto, ON - The Baby G

09/30 Hamtramck, MI - Sanctuary Detroit

10/01 Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Café

10/02 Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar

10/03 Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

10/04 St. Paul, MN - Amsterdam Bar & Hall

10/06 Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

10/08 Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court

10/10 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's

10/11 Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret

10/12 Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

10/14 San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

10/16 San Diego, CA - Soda Bar

10/17 Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

10/18 Phoenix, AZ - Last Exit Live

10/20 Denton, TX - Rubber Gloves

10/21 Austin, TX - 29th Street Ballroom

10/23 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (purgatory)

10/25 Gainesville, FL - FEST 25

11/06 Miami, FL - Gramps

11/08–13 Coheed and Cambria's S.S. Neverender