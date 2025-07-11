It's time to get your dancing shoes out, because Montreal ska-lifers the Planet Smashers have announced their forthcoming 10th studio album. On the Dancefloor arrives August 22 via Stomp Records.

The new record features tracks whose subjects range from love songs, breakup anthems, protest tunes to party bangers that are "all threaded with the band's infectious optimism and biting wit." Fellow ska legends Neville Staple (the Specials) and Charley "Aitch" Bembridge (the Selecter), and Sara Johnston (Bran Van 3000) also contribute to the record.

"On the Dancefloor was the funnest [sic] of our 10 albums to record," shared vocalist Matt Collyer in a release. "I can't wait to play these songs live! The process was rad from start to finish. All of my bandmates got their hands in there. Plus we had the pleasure of teaming up with ska legends and longtime friends. Fun times!"

The band have also shared the music video for the record's first single "Meet Me on the Dancefloor," which is described as a "summery, anthemic invitation back into the band's world of groove-driven rebellion, self-deprecating humour, and dance floor catharsis."

Watch the David Hughes-directed video for "Meet Me on the Dancefloor" and see the full tracklist below.



On the Dancefloor: