Thanks mostly to social media, it's becoming customary for Pitbull concertgoers to suit up, put on a set of shades, and slip on a bald cap in preparation for Mr. Worldwide's shows — and if it wasn't clear before, the Miami rapper is thrilled about it.

"Every time I'm at a show, I let them know that when you put on a bald cap, I hope you're ready to have the time of your lives — it feels deeper than just music," Mr. 305 told BBC in the midst of his European tour dates.

"It's the ultimate trophy to be able to go on stage and see all the hard work that you put into the music. I've been in the game for 25 years and to see every demographic, everybody [dressing up] at the shows is priceless," he added.

The rapper continued on to say that his multi-language, international approach has had profound effects on his fanbase, some of whom have learned Spanish as a result of listening to his music.

"In the Latin world, they said I was too English, and in the English world, I was too Latin, so to bring it together now, when it all really started around 2010, feels really good," he said. "I now get the chance to merge the worlds together and to be able to hit the stage and see the power of music, no matter the language."

Dale! Check out the bald brigade below.