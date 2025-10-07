PinkPantheress gave the world one of the songs of the summer with her excellent mixtape Fancy That, and now she's preparing to release a star-studded remix album this week.

UPDATE (10/1, 1:05 p.m. ET): PinkPantheress has confirmed that the remix album is called Fancy Some More? The full tracklist is below.

On social media, she posted a teaser revealing that contributors to the album include Kylie Minogue, Kaytranada, JADE, Oklou, Bladee, Ravyn Lenae, Nia Archives, Rachel Chinouriri, Sugababes, SEVENTEEN, Basement Jaxx, Zara Larsson, Groove Armanda, Anitta, JT, Joe Goddard, DJ Caio Prince, Mochakk Loukeman, Sega Bodega, Yves, Loukeman, DJ Caio Prince, Adame DJ, Mochakk and KILIMANJARO.

See the teaser video at the botom of the page. PinkPantheress's Fancy That remix album will be out on Friday (October 10) via Warner Records.

Fancy Some More?:

1. Illegal + Anitta

2. Illegal + SEVENTEEN

3. Girl Like Me + Oklou

4. Tonight + JADE

5. Stars + Yves

6. Noises + JT

7. Nice to Know You + Sugababes

8. Stateside + Kylie Minogue

9. Stateside + Bladee

10. Stateside + Zara Larsson

11. Romeo + Ravyn Lenae

12. Romeo + Rachel Chinouriri

Disc 2:

1. Illegal + Nia Archives

2. Girl Like Me + Kaytranada

3. Tonight + Basement Jaxx

4. Tonight + Joe Goddard (Hot Chip)

5. Stars + DJ Caio Prince

6. Noises + Mochakk

7. Nice to Know You + Loukeman + Leod

8. Nice to Know You + Sega Bodega

9. Stateside + Groove Armada

10. Romeo + KILIMANJARO

Disc 3:

1. Illegal

2. Girl Like Me

3. Tonight

4. Stars

5. Intermission

6. Noises

7. Nice to Know You

9. Stateside

10. Romeo