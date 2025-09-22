Jam band mainstays Phish have issued a statement to say that they are "deeply saddened" by an incident outside their concert in Hampton, VA, in which one person was killed and two more were injured in a stabbing.

Police were called to the scene at around 9:33 p.m. on Friday (September 19). The incident took place on the 1000 block of Coliseum Drive, where the arena is located. Phish were on stage at the time.

The band wrote on Instagram, "During last night's show, a tragic incident took place in the parking lot outside Hampton Coliseum. There was an altercation behind one of the tents in the unofficial vending area in which someone lost their life and two other people were injured. We don't have more information than what has been reported by the police, who called it an isolated incident, but what we do know is upsetting enough. We are deeply saddened by this and our hearts go out to all of those affected."

According to a police report from Cpl. Shaun Stalnaker, "Preliminary investigation revealed that an argument had taken place among several individuals, which escalated into a physical altercation." Two men were found injured at the scene, one with life-threatening injuries; he was transported to hospital, where he later died. A third man later arrived at a hospital with a non-life-threatening cut.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, and a suspect was later detained. An update on the original police report adds, "Through the continued progression of the investigation, detectives have identified all parties involved and [it] appears to be an isolated incident."