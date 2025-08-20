Last fall, Peter Hook and the Light announced that they'd be touring New Order's 2001 LP Get Ready across North America this spring, which included a lone Canadian stop in Montreal. Now that those dates have wrapped, they've announced additional gigs for next year, including a pair of Canadian concerts in Toronto and Vancouver.
Starting August 23, 2026, in Cleveland, OH, Hook and co. will play his old band's album in its entirety, as well as other New Order and Joy Division classics. They'll make their first venture to Canada to perform at Toronto's History on August 27. After weaving back through the US, they'll return to Canadian turf the following month to cap off the tour at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on September 27.
Tickets go on general sale Friday (August 22) at 10 a.m. local time. Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming Canadian shows by way of Concert Central.
Peter Hook and the Light 2026 Tour Dates:
08/23 Cleveland, OH - The Agora
08/27 Toronto, ON - History
08/28 Chicago, IL - Metro
08/29 Chicago, IL - Metro
08/31 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre
09/01 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
09/04 Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues
09/05 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount
09/07 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
09/08 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
09/10 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall
09/11 Dallas, TX - House of Blues
09/14 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
09/15 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
09/18 Del Mar, CA - The Sound
09/19 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
09/21 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield
09/22 Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery
09/25 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
09/26 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
09/27 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom