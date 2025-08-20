Last fall, Peter Hook and the Light announced that they'd be touring New Order's 2001 LP Get Ready across North America this spring, which included a lone Canadian stop in Montreal. Now that those dates have wrapped, they've announced additional gigs for next year, including a pair of Canadian concerts in Toronto and Vancouver.

Starting August 23, 2026, in Cleveland, OH, Hook and co. will play his old band's album in its entirety, as well as other New Order and Joy Division classics. They'll make their first venture to Canada to perform at Toronto's History on August 27. After weaving back through the US, they'll return to Canadian turf the following month to cap off the tour at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom on September 27.

Tickets go on general sale Friday (August 22) at 10 a.m. local time. Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming Canadian shows by way of Concert Central.

Peter Hook and the Light 2026 Tour Dates:

08/23 Cleveland, OH - The Agora

08/27 Toronto, ON - History

08/28 Chicago, IL - Metro

08/29 Chicago, IL - Metro

08/31 Royal Oak, MI - Royal Oak Music Theatre

09/01 Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

09/04 Boston, MA - Citizens House of Blues

09/05 Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

09/07 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

09/08 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

09/10 Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

09/11 Dallas, TX - House of Blues

09/14 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

09/15 Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

09/18 Del Mar, CA - The Sound

09/19 Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

09/21 San Francisco, CA - The Warfield

09/22 Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery

09/25 Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

09/26 Portland, OR - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

09/27 Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom