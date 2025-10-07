Former Exclaim! cover star BAMBII is set to perform at the annual Pep Rally Halloween Circus. The JUNO Award-winning artist and Pep Rally regular will hit the stage at the highly anticipated Toronto rave at the end of the month.

The party, hosted by drag performer Yovska and MC Dr. Mad, is set to take place at the Opera House on Halloween (October 31). The Halloween rave will also feature DJ sets and performances from Pep Rally Regulars Nino Brown, Young Teesh, Brian FM, Dom Supremacy, Onii-Sama and special guest NYC-based DJ Sevyn0000.

Doors open at 9 p.m. The last 100 tickets have been released and are now on sale.

The Chippy Nonstop-founded Pep Rally has been catering to Toronto's BIPOC LGBTQ+ and underground scene for over two years, and its Halloween Circus is the collective's most anticipated event of the year. Due to escalating expenses, Pep Rally is scaling back its monthly events, reducing them to just two to four events a year, with its annual Halloween Circus in high demand and expected to continue.