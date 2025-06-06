Fredericton, NB-hailing Exclaim! New Faves alum and Motherhood offshoot Penny & the Pits are paying tribute to fellow Canadians the Kids in the Hall with their new music video for "Headcrusher."

Sharing a name with the Mark McKinney sketch of the same name, while the song — from their debut LP Liquid Compactor, out June 27 via Forward Music Group — is "about trying to blame yourself for someone else's bad behaviour. But then it's also about refusing to do that anymore and just sending them out to die at sea," according to press materials.

Check it out below, where you'll also find the band's Canadian tour schedule.



Penny & the Pits 2025 Tour Dates:

06/06 St. John's, NL - Lawnya Vawnya

06/20 Calgary, AB - Sled Island

07/11 Saint John, NB - Haven Music Hall

07/12 Fredericton, NB - The Cap

07/18 Moncton, NB - Xeroz

07/19 Halifax, NS - Radstorm