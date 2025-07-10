Paul McCartney seems to be teasing a tour.

On his Instagram Story, the Beatles legend posted a photo of a pair of guitar picks: one says "Paul McCartney," and the other reads "Got Back in 2025." There's also a link to sign up for his mailing list, which promises information on tour dates, presales and more.

UPDATE (7/10, 9:05 p.m. ET): Well that didn't take long! McCartney has now officially shared the details for a run of North American dates — his first since 2022 — that he's calling Got Back 2025 - The Tour Continues. Canadian stops come in Montreal (November 17 and 18) and Hamilton (November 21), with McCartney being the first person scheduled to perform at Hamilton's newly renovated (and renamed) TD Coliseum.

Tickets go on sale to the general public next Friday (July 18), while presales begin July 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Find the full itinerary below, as well as more upcoming Canadian shows via Concert Central.

Paul McCartney 2025 Tour Dates:

09/29 Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena

10/04 Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

10/07 Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

10/11 Denver, CO - Coors Field

10/14 Des Moines, IA - Casey's Center

10/17 Minneapolis, MN - U.S. Bank Stadium

10/22 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

10/29 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

11/02 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

11/03 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

11/06 Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle

11/08 Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

11/11 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

11/14 Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

11/17 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

11/18 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

11/21 Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum

11/24 Chicago, IL - United Center

11/25 Chicago, IL - United Center