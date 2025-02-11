Pat Benatar and her husband, guitarist Neil Giraldo, have announced plans for a North American tour this spring.
The duo will hit concertgoers with their best shot on the 26-date trek, kicking off April 11 in Palm Springs, CA.
A pair of dates on the run come in Ontario. Benatar and Giraldo will first play the Fallsview Casino Resort Grand Ballroom in Niagara Falls on May 17, ahead of a stop at the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor on May 29.
Find the complete tour itinerary below. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, February 14, at 10 a.m. local time.
Benatar and Giraldo were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022.
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo 2025 Tour Dates:
04/11 Palm Springs, CA - Agua Caliente Casino
04/19 Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre
04/22 Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre
04/23 San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre
04/25 Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Resort & Casino
04/26 Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage
04/29 Spartanburg, SC - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
05/01 St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
05/02 Fort Myers, FL - Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Center
05/04 Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium
05/06 Richmond, VA - Altria Theater
05/07 Virginia Beach, VA - Virginia Beach Dome
05/09 Charleston, WV - Clay Center for Arts & Sciences
05/10 Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
05/12 Erie, PA - Warner Theatre
05/14 Baltimore, MD - The Lyric Baltimore
05/16 Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort & Casino Event Center
05/17 Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort Grand Ballroom
05/20 Wilkes Barre, PA - Kirby Center for the Performing Arts
05/21 Albany, NY - Palace Theatre
05/23 Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium
05/24 Sylvania, OH - Centennial Terrace
05/27 Marietta, OH - Peoples Bank Theatre
05/29 Windsor, ON - Caesars Windsor The Colosseum
05/30 Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Theatre
06/01 Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion
09/11 Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival