Pat Benatar and her husband, guitarist Neil Giraldo, have announced plans for a North American tour this spring.

The duo will hit concertgoers with their best shot on the 26-date trek, kicking off April 11 in Palm Springs, CA.

A pair of dates on the run come in Ontario. Benatar and Giraldo will first play the Fallsview Casino Resort Grand Ballroom in Niagara Falls on May 17, ahead of a stop at the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor on May 29.

Find the complete tour itinerary below. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, February 14, at 10 a.m. local time.

Benatar and Giraldo were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November 2022.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo 2025 Tour Dates:

04/11 Palm Springs, CA - Agua Caliente Casino

04/19 Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

04/22 Austin, TX - Paramount Theatre

04/23 San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

04/25 Biloxi, MS - Beau Rivage Resort & Casino

04/26 Memphis, TN - Graceland Soundstage

04/29 Spartanburg, SC - Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium

05/01 St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

05/02 Fort Myers, FL - Barbara B Mann Performing Arts Center

05/04 Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

05/06 Richmond, VA - Altria Theater

05/07 Virginia Beach, VA - Virginia Beach Dome

05/09 Charleston, WV - Clay Center for Arts & Sciences

05/10 Mt. Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

05/12 Erie, PA - Warner Theatre

05/14 Baltimore, MD - The Lyric Baltimore

05/16 Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort & Casino Event Center

05/17 Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino Resort Grand Ballroom

05/20 Wilkes Barre, PA - Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

05/21 Albany, NY - Palace Theatre

05/23 Columbus, OH - Mershon Auditorium

05/24 Sylvania, OH - Centennial Terrace

05/27 Marietta, OH - Peoples Bank Theatre

05/29 Windsor, ON - Caesars Windsor The Colosseum

05/30 Shipshewana, IN - Blue Gate Theatre

06/01 Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion

09/11 Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond Festival