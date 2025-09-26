Los Angeles-based hip-hop duo PARTYOF2 — comprised of Jadagrace and SWIM — are coming to a city near you this winter in support of their debut record Amerika's Next Top Party!, which is set to arrive October 17 via Def Jam Recordings.

The tour begins November 11 in Atlanta, GA. They'll bring the party north for a lone Canadian date in Toronto at the Drake Hotel on December 7 before concluding the rest of the tour stateside.

To celebrate the announcement, they've also shared the final single from their new album, titled "OUT OF BODY." They shared of the release, "Writing 'OUT OF BODY' felt like we were in the heat of battle. This is one of the first songs we wrote after becoming a duo, the anger and frustration we felt in being doubted or underestimated manifested into this song. We both felt a certain energy that was like 'Now is the time to prove ourselves.'" You can listen to the new single below.

Tickets are on sale now.



PARTYOF2 2025–2026 Tour Dates:

11/29 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade - Purgatory

12/01 Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre - Side Room

12/02 Washington, D.C. - Union Stage

12/04 Brooklyn, NY - Baby's All Right

12/07 Toronto, ON - The Drake Hotel

12/10 Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern

01/20 Houston, TX - House of Blues - Bronze Peacock

01/22 Dallas, TX - House Of Blues Dallas - Cambridge Room

01/24 Seattle, WA - Madame Lou's (Early Show)

01/26 San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar Music Hall