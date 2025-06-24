Paramore drummer Zac Farro has announced his solo record Operator, which arrives July 18 via Congrats Records. Having previously released solo music under the moniker Halfnoise, this new LP marks the first record under Farro's own name.

According to press notes, Operator explores the timeless themes of "anxieties, family issues and communication breakdowns in hope of working out, fundamentally, why we're all like that."

Working with close friends Josh Gilligan and Chancey Pierce, Farro revealed of the LP's production process, "We said, let's show up at the studio and see what happens. I've always had such a vision, even sometimes the name of an album, before I go in." He continued, "This one was like, if we're together, the magic will reveal itself. And it did."

Farro has also shared the forthcoming record's first single "My My," a country-folk song about dealing with a family member's sickness. Speaking of the track, Farro stated, "'My My' is a personal song about witnessing a loved one try to let go of someone they care for deeply. That kind of silent pain. This song holds a lot of weight and captures those moments of reflection and processing that run throughout the album."

Watch the music video for "My My" below.



Operator: