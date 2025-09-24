Paper Bag Records is working to uplift up-and-coming acts in Toronto's music scene with a compilation and showcase. Watering Hole Pt. 1 is out November 26, with a release show to follow at Toronto's Longboat Hall on November 29.

Featuring contributions from Weekend Goodbye, Torrent, Connie, Vacant Space and mishi, the project is helmed by Paper Bag social media manager and concert photographer Peyton Mott, who pieced together the artists involved from Toronto bands they've grown to love as an avid participant in the music scene.

"Watering Hole has been an eight-month-long labour of love to spotlight my adoration for the local scene," Mott tells Exclaim! "As someone who moved to Toronto in my adulthood, finding a community to feed into was a priority for me, and the Toronto scene has given me a found home. Biggest lesson learned is if you support the scene, they'll support you right back."

The release show will feature all five contributing artists on the bill. An exclusive run of Watering Hole Pt. 1 CDs will be available at the show — tickets are available now via Showclix.

Today's announcement comes with Torrent's offering for the project, "PATIENCE." Check out the track's visualizer below.