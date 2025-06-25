John Dwyer's Osees are preparing to release their fourth album in three years, ABOMINATION REVEALED AT LAST, which is due to arrive August 8 via Deathgod.

The 12-track effort comes previewed today by lead single "FIGHT SIMULATOR," of which Dwyer shared in a statement: "Well this album just channelled out of the mist of atrocities swirling around the planet right now. AI empathy, genocides, social media data collection [and] addiction, the alignment of tech billionaires with the fascist overlords and their armada of dogs, civilians being kidnapped by bootlicking thugs, the death of due process... the list goes on and on. It's been a long year already."

In a similar vein, the band shared the following message to encompass the record:

It feels like it's all lighting off. A lot of fodder in today's world for an artist.

Too easily humans forget their humanity. Forgiveness is a dead science. Empathy is viewed as a weakness by cretins. Easier to hate rather than love. Fear and greed have dug their bloody hands into everything.

At least now we know who you are. We see you. We defy you.

People are under duress. Recognize this abomination. Oppose the oppressor. FUCK the fascists and their enablers. Fuck the war mongers

Good luck out there. ACAB.

ABOMINATION REVEALED AT LAST was recorded by Enrique Tena Padilla, Mario Ramirez and Dwyer. It was mixed by Padilla and Dwyer, and mastered by JJ Golden.

Check out "FIGHT SIMULATOR" below, where you can also find the album's tracklist.



ABOMINATION REVEALED AT LAST:

1. ABOMINATION

2. SNEAKER

3. GOD'S GUTS

4. INFECTED CHROME

5. GLUE

6. ASHES 2

7. COFFIN WAX

8. ASHES 1

9. FLIGHT SIMULATOR

10. PROTECTION

11. GLASS WINDOW

12. GLITTER