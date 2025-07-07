JD Twitch, who makes up one half of the Scottish DJ duo Optimo, has been diagnosed with an incurable brain tumour.

The artist, born Keith McIvor, wrote in a statement, "My symptoms weren't immediately diagnosed, and my health declined very quickly over just a few weeks." After many tests, he wrote, "I've been diagnosed with a brain tumour and I have been told my condition is untreatable."

His post on social media has the comments disabled, and he wrote, "I would really love to hear from you, but it is too difficult for me to reply and process your communications directly." He is asking well-wishers to respect his privacy and to only contact him through a message system set up on his website, jdtwitch.com.

He wrote that he trusted his longtime DJ partner JG Wilkes "to continue Optimo (Espacio). I know he will carry it forward with the same spirit and passion we always shared showing you, as well, just how much 'we love your ears.'"

JD Twitch called his work with Optimo "one of the greatest honours of my life to make a career out of something I love. We have connected with so many beautiful souls through our shared passion for music."

Additionally, Resident Advisor notes that JD Twitch's wife posted on Facebook that the artist is currently "extremely distressed on a busy hospital ward with five other patients," and is seeking more peaceful, accessible housing in or around Glasgow.