Supporting 2024's The Last Will and Testament, Swedish progressive metal outfit Opeth have announced a slate of North American tour dates with Katatonia. The tour is set to include a lone Canadian concert in Vancouver next February.
After making their way around Europe, New Zealand, Australia and Japan through the end of 2025, the band will start 2026 on the North American road, kicking off the newly announced leg of their tour on February 5 in Montclair, NJ. The predominantly American trek will come to an end across the Canadian border, with Opeth scheduled to perform at Vancouver's Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on February 25.
Tickets go on sale Friday (September 26), and presales are ongoing. See the full itinerary below, and Concert Central for more upcoming Canadian shows.
Opeth 2026 Tour Dates:
02/05 Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater
02/06 Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre
02/07 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
02/10 Detroit, MI - Masonic Jack White Theatre
02/11 Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
02/12 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
02/14 Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory
02/15 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
02/16 San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre
02/18 Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center
02/20 Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl
02/21 Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium
02/22 Sacramento, CA - Channel 24
02/24 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre
02/25 Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre