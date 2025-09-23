Supporting 2024's The Last Will and Testament, Swedish progressive metal outfit Opeth have announced a slate of North American tour dates with Katatonia. The tour is set to include a lone Canadian concert in Vancouver next February.

After making their way around Europe, New Zealand, Australia and Japan through the end of 2025, the band will start 2026 on the North American road, kicking off the newly announced leg of their tour on February 5 in Montclair, NJ. The predominantly American trek will come to an end across the Canadian border, with Opeth scheduled to perform at Vancouver's Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre on February 25.

Tickets go on sale Friday (September 26), and presales are ongoing. See the full itinerary below, and Concert Central for more upcoming Canadian shows.

Opeth 2026 Tour Dates:

02/05 Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater

02/06 Boston, MA - Orpheum Theatre

02/07 Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia

02/10 Detroit, MI - Masonic Jack White Theatre

02/11 Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

02/12 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

02/14 Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

02/15 Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

02/16 San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre

02/18 Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center

02/20 Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl

02/21 Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium

02/22 Sacramento, CA - Channel 24

02/24 Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre

02/25 Vancouver, BC - Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre