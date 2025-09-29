More than three years before the release of her debut album Messy, British singer-songwriter Olivia Dean caught my ear with a song called "Crosswords." It was a straightforward and simple acoustic ballad that let her voice and her subtly affective turns of phrase — "A face like August / It's warm but I don't trust it" — shine. It isn't until now, with her sophomore record The Art of Loving, that Dean has cashed in on that potential (and then some) with a collection of songs about love that are not just moving, but move.

If only I could have known when I suggested lead single "Nice to Each Other" as an early contender for song of the summer that the final pre-release track "Man I Need" would arrive in August. She laced this song with some shit, I swear! Dean ironically captures the undying hope that a romantic interest could live up to their potential, while blowing the roof off her own with a breezy groove that evokes a swaggered-up version of the bossa nova she references in the first verse, accompanied by a rich piano anchor.

I've used a lot of unhinged comparisons to describe the timbre of people's voices over the years, to be sure, but Dean's resonates like an amber-hued glass lamp — one of those antique-looking candle warmers, even — that makes even the most mundane casting of light feel breathtaking. It carries the love stories in these songs, from the avoidant attachment anthem "Something Inbetween" to the stuttering strut of "Baby Steps," into real-life rosiness for the modern era, with a lived-in quality rather than the fairytales that maybe ruined us.

The Art of Loving is easy listening in the purest sense: bolstering the belief that, through the trials and the tribulations, somewhere out there, there's a warm glow calling us home.