On August 17, 2002, I went to my first concert. I'd never seen a show by a pop starlet or a boy band or even a gig at a community centre or some equivalent — I was completely gig-less. I had just turned 14 the day before, and an older family member bought me tickets for my birthday to go see Oasis at the Molson Amphitheatre. I still have the shirt.

First concerts are rites of passage, and that night, I experienced a joy and a fear and an excitement like no other. I'd finally seen live music, and my life would never be the same again. And so, exactly 23 years and one week later, I travelled much further north with my brother to the newly opened Rogers Stadium to see a reunited Oasis in the flesh one more time. Veritable ages had passed, but the joy and fear and excitement were just as tangible, just as powerful. While much has changed since 2002, for myself and the world, these feelings never have. Those rumblings are still there and will hopefully be there for decades to come.

At an Oasis concert, wearing bucket hats and Adidas trackies feels like the equivalent of dressing up for The Rocky Horror Picture Show, or cosplaying at Comic-Con: it's not essential, but it is encouraged. In fact, it's part of the fun, part of the experience, part of the costume. Judging by the sea of flipped down brims and fashion joggers, it's clear that, yesterday, for better or worse, we were all Britpop lads just trying to have a time, innit?

Much like at their Queen Street pop-up, the lines for merch were astronomical, snaking over and over through the cordoned off sections around the glass merchandise pavilions. The "fan experience" was for VIP patrons only, which was a real shame. I saw attendees with shirts from previous shows in the UK, and there was even an Oasis-branded Ferris wheel! What became very clear to me is that the Gallaghers are definitely going to retire after this.

Luckily, once the music started, I was able to get past the consumerism of it all. As the sun set, Cage the Elephant took the stage to a slowly filling venue. An unexpected choice for opener, they started the show off with their poppy melange of indie, punk and alternative. Lead singer Matt Shultz bounced and contorted while drummer Jared Champion wore a Nordiques hat. Wrong province, but pretty awesome nonetheless.

Schultz screamed and crooned, and the band's energy was apparent from the jump. People quickly got into it, fist pumping, waving their arms, singing along and dancing. They're all very handsome and have energy for days. I knew exactly one song ("Cigarette Daydreams"), and as the set went on, it got better, but for the most part, the band's head-bopping mid-tempo rawkers didn't quite do it for me. My brother chastised me for being a grump. At one point, Schultz told us that the prospect of seeing Oasis had him shitting himself with excitement. Most people will agree.

"No Rest for the Wicked" got the biggest response of the night, but there were a number of mic squeaks throughout. After guitarist Brad Schultz threw his acoustic to a stagehand, the guitar was dropped, eliciting a groan from the audience. At one point, the other Schultz asked the audience to light up the scene with their phones, but it was still too bright to have much of an impact. Still, it's important to try, and that's the lesson I gleaned from seeing Cage the Elephant.

Before the show started, I chatted with a few families who looked like they were bringing along some very young fans to their first show ever. I introduced myself by telling them the story of how Oasis was my first show, and they were very excited to share their own experiences with the band and the reunion.

On the subway, I talked to Nick and Taylor, a couple from Michigan, who brought their two kids, Everson (8, wearing an Oasis tee), and Ellie, (4, in her red and white bucket hat). They told me that they listened to both Noel and Liam's solo stuff, then introduced the kids to the band, telling them they'd probably never get back together. When the shows were announced, they were 495,000th in line for London (no biggie) but got tickets to Toronto. I asked Ellie about her favourite Oasis song, and she said "Underwear." Taylor told me she meant "Wonderwall."

Julian (10), who was here from the UK, told me that, "Oasis is [his] favourite band and it was [his] birthday present," much like it had been for me. Alec (7) was also looking forward to the music and seeing his favourite band. He had become a fan because his parents constantly listened to Oasis in the car. His dad's reasoning? Alec would not be raised on nursery rhymes. That's proper parenting.

Eva (9) didn't know what to expect but was super excited to hear "Wonderwall" because her mom had been singing it to her as a bedtime song since she was born. This tradition had also continued with Eva's brother. For twins Jameson and Zachary (12), this was their third show but they'd both already seen Noel live, which means 66 percent of their concerts have been Oasis affiliated. Jameson told me that "Wonderwall" is his favourite song and that he was "looking forward to seeing them because they're [his] favourite band." Zach wanted to hear "Don't Look Back in Anger" because it's a huge song.

Amara (11) was here all the way from Trinidad, and while this was also her third show (she saw My Chemical Romance on Friday), she was wearing two T-shirts at once (Cage the Elephant and Oasis), and was "super excited for the experience and to see two of her favourite bands."

Finally, while waiting in line for a drink, my brother and I were approached by Jake, a 27-year-old from BC dressed exactly like Liam. He told us that he'd just arrived in Toronto and that it was his first time being on a plane. It was also his first show ever. He had bought Monday night tickets months ago but got his Sunday night ticket that afternoon while hanging out with some guys he'd met at a pub. All this to say, people young and old get to experience Oasis as their first concert, and I couldn't be happier.

The tension in the air before Oasis took the stage was palpable. People cheered, screamed, and chanted their name. The first time I saw Oasis all those years ago, a couple of lads with an Irish flag wrapped their arms around me and made me bounce along with them. Seeing many such flags in the crowd brought back memories of instant acceptance and camaraderie, a nervous kid at his first show brought into the fray.

Suddenly, a decibel metre appeared on the screens and the crowd erupted. "Fucking in the Bushes" burst through the PA, while a video made up of newspaper articles and headlines splashed across the giant screens, reminding us of the Gallaghers' tumultuous past. And then, they walked on, the brothers hand in hand, arms raised high. Noel saluted his brother by bowing to the younger Gallagher. And fucking Bonehead was there, too! They put on their instruments, Liam stepped up to the mic, and "Hello," the first song I ever heard performed live, ripped through the stadium. I lost it. It's so good to be back!

"Acquiesce" and "Morning Glory" both absolutely exploded, that squealing guitar line in the latter cascading and howling as Liam snarled throughout. Some of the visuals were a little amateurish, a little cheesy, which continued through the rest of the night, but who cares when the band sounded this good. "Morning Glory" was one of Liam's most powerful vocal performances of the night, all rage and bravado, and throughout the show, he raged against the dying of the light. He's still a star, his voice so clear and powerful and resolute. He's a man on a mission to prove he's worthy of the accolades heaped on the band in the '90s (it was accomplished, ask any of the 50,000 of us).

On "Some Might Say," Liam cut his words like a surgeon, making it sound even better than it does on the record, while the highly underrated "Bring It On Down" deserved a much bigger response. It's one of the best songs off Definitely Maybe, filled with driving rhythms and vitriol. It's punk as fuck.

Liam finally spoke after "Some Might Say," telling us that he had met someone named Hugo who questioned if Canadian fans could do a proper Poznan, a dance made famous by soccer (er, football) fans and later adapted by Oasis's audiences. Our ability to move in unison had apparently dwindled due to our supposed pot smoking. Liam wanted us to prove Hugo wrong, to put our arms around one another and cuddle and jump up and down. As people obliged, "them stupid fucking stands that were built about 30 minutes ago" started shaking somewhat fierce. It was fantastic.

The band — made up of the Gallaghers, Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs (guitar), Gem Archer (guitar), Andy Bell (bass), Joey Waronker (drums), Christian Madden (keyboards), Alastair White (trombone), Steve Hamilton (saxophone) and Joe Auckland (trumpet) — really did sound fantastic, perfectly loud and determined. You can tell they were prepared, and the din was full and powerful.

During "Fade Away," photos of families, red-coated horn bands, and British seasides flashed on the screens, while "Supersonic" fed us images of clocks, disco balls, mandalas and lions. During "Roll with It," the visuals were a gaudy phantasmagoria of Vegas and London, circuses, double decker busses, zeppelins and tiger-centric psychedelia. It made no but also perfect sense and that's that.

A three-song "Noel Set" during which Liam left the stage began by slowing things down for a spell with the lilting, saccharine "Talk Tonight." This instead of "Importance of Being Idle" or "Go Let It Out"? Not the best pick. In fact, the band didn't play any songs from Standing on the Shoulders of Giants, Don't Believe the Truth, or the criminally underrated Dig Out Your Soul, and while some of those albums aren't great, there are still worthy songs on all of them. The best song in the Noel coda was obviously "Little by Little," which was accompanied by abstract psychedelic visuals. Surprisingly, it was one of the best image-and-song combinations of the night.



Introducing "D'You Know What I Mean?" in the weirdest way possible, Liam said, "This one's for the warriors." Flames and flares shot up on the screen but not in the crowd, nor from the stage, which was a bit disappointing. While Oasis have never been a "spectacle" kind of band, putting everything up on the screen was a little lacklustre (there were fireworks at the end, but otherwise, it was all graphics, all the time). Throughout the show, and especially during "D'You Know What I Mean?," Liam contorted his face and furrowed his brow, every line a battle against himself, the audience and the sound. A battle with everything, and he was winning.

The rain started falling during "Stand by Me." Light at first then growing, it made those bucket hats essential. Not just a novel fashion statement, are they, silly writer! Liam whipped out the hood from his parka, the brim casting his eyes in shadow and giving him a menacing silhouette for the rest of the show. Noel called us French cunts before reaching deep for those impossibly high backing vocals in an unexpected but absolutely ascendent version of "Cast No Shadow."

The rain made the stage slippery and some stagehands towelled off Liam's section so that he didn't eat shit, the singer commenting that it's "a little bit of chaos when the weather comes." He followed that line with his best quip of the night: "All that sunshine, it's not good for ya. Wind and sleet. Good for the soul." As the stagehands cleaned up the rising tide, Noel stared on, saying, "All this money we're making and we can't afford a better carpet."

The band walked off the stage after "Rock 'n' Roll Star" and the screens glowed white, brilliant and bright, illuminating the entire Rogers Stadium as the rain kept falling on the masses. It was only a deterrent for some. Eventually, the "Live '25" logo appeared as the grainy video footage flipped and bobbled, towering above the audience. Someone behind me yelled, "Let's go, it's fucking raining" right before the encore, as though forgetting the band are from England.

During the practically supernatural "Don't Look Back in Anger," an audience member flashed a sign that read "CANADA MISSED YOU MOST," their simple but affecting message broadcast on all the screens. When the chorus hit, Noel stepped away from the mic and let the audience take over, basking in the booming choir before him. I'm sure he'll never get tired of that. My brother and I put our arms around one another and sang and sang and sang, to each other and ourselves. It's not tears, it's rain… no, you shut up!

Liam came back out for "Wonderwall" still wearing his parka and now two hats, telling us how someone had mentioned to him that the weather in Toronto was beautiful. "Wonderwall" was big and the sing-along massive, as was to be expected, but as soon as the song ended, some foolish people started leaving, an absolutely horrific move on their part.

As the sparkling intro to "Champagne Supernova" bubbled through the stadium, the audience was bathed in warm colours, Liam shaking those ever-famous maracas. There were fireworks, Noel's soaring solo, and those unmatched "why why why why" repetitions. The overdriven crunch of the guitar right before the second chorus sent shockwaves through my bones, and once again, my brother and I put our arms over each other's shoulders and screamed into the lights and the night and the rain. Where were you while we were gettin' high? Right here, bruv. Right here.

As the fireworks boomed and exploded above the Rogers Stadium, the band thanked the audience and walked off, the masses left to make the long trudge back home. Still, after almost two decades without them, Oasis came back to North America with a devastating hunger; last night, they most certainly delivered, gorging themselves on the adoration of the crowd with an almost-greatest hits extravaganza. They sounded great, they were funny and personable, and they made the most of a wet night. The faces of those around me — elated and spent — said it all: it was fookin' biblical.