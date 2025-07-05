Ever since Oasis announced their reunion last year, fans have been rabidly excited but also a little bit skeptical about whether Liam and Noel Gallagher could settle their differences and keep it on track. Well, Oasis finally played their first comeback gig last night (July 4) at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, UK — and it actually seemed to go really well!

They played a 23-song set that leaned heavily on the classics, naturally kicking things off with "Hello" and its refrain of, "It's good to be back." They reliably played all the Definitely, Maybe and (What's the Story) Morning Glory? hits, closing the night with "Wonderwall" and "Champagne Supernova." As The Guardian nicely put it, it was "very much playlist Oasis."

Most importantly, they apparently played well, with the BBC declaring them "the best they've been since the '90s" and The Guardian calling it "a triumph." The Gallaghers apparently only interacted with a clap on the back during the last moments of the show, and Liam departed in a car from the side of the stage before the final notes even ended. "Thanks for putting up with us," the singer said at one point. "I know we're hard work."

But still! No one comes to Oasis for feel-good brotherly affection, and it sounds like Oasis's tour is off to a strong start. Now, they just need it to hold it together for a couple more months before those Toronto shows…

Oasis Setlist:

Hello

Acquiesce

Morning Glory

Some Might Say

Bring It on Down

Cigarettes & Alcohol

Fade Away

Supersonic

Roll with It

Talk Tonight

Half the World Away

Little by Little

D'You Know What I Mean?

Stand by Me

Cast No Shadow

Slide Away

Whatever

Live Forever

Rock 'n' Roll Star

Encore:

The Masterplan

Don't Look Back in Anger

Wonderwall

Champagne Supernova