Ever since Oasis announced their reunion last year, fans have been rabidly excited but also a little bit skeptical about whether Liam and Noel Gallagher could settle their differences and keep it on track. Well, Oasis finally played their first comeback gig last night (July 4) at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, UK — and it actually seemed to go really well!
They played a 23-song set that leaned heavily on the classics, naturally kicking things off with "Hello" and its refrain of, "It's good to be back." They reliably played all the Definitely, Maybe and (What's the Story) Morning Glory? hits, closing the night with "Wonderwall" and "Champagne Supernova." As The Guardian nicely put it, it was "very much playlist Oasis."
Most importantly, they apparently played well, with the BBC declaring them "the best they've been since the '90s" and The Guardian calling it "a triumph." The Gallaghers apparently only interacted with a clap on the back during the last moments of the show, and Liam departed in a car from the side of the stage before the final notes even ended. "Thanks for putting up with us," the singer said at one point. "I know we're hard work."
But still! No one comes to Oasis for feel-good brotherly affection, and it sounds like Oasis's tour is off to a strong start. Now, they just need it to hold it together for a couple more months before those Toronto shows…
Oasis Setlist:
Hello
Acquiesce
Morning Glory
Some Might Say
Bring It on Down
Cigarettes & Alcohol
Fade Away
Supersonic
Roll with It
Talk Tonight
Half the World Away
Little by Little
D'You Know What I Mean?
Stand by Me
Cast No Shadow
Slide Away
Whatever
Live Forever
Rock 'n' Roll Star
Encore:
The Masterplan
Don't Look Back in Anger
Wonderwall
Champagne Supernova