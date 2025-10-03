Oasis guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs will be taking a break from the band's reunion tour as he deals with prostate cancer.

In an Instagram post, he revealed that he was diagnosed early this year, and that he has been responding well to treatment, which has allowed him to take part in the tour so far. He's now taking a "planned break for the next phase of my care," and he'll be missing shows in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney.

See the announcement below.

He was present for Oasis's Toronto stop. Read Exclaim!'s review here.