We may or may not be getting a new Oasis album along with their live reunion, but we will definitely be getting some reissued archival content. This year marks the 30th anniversary of their 1995 North American breakthrough album (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, and the band have detailed the forthcoming reissue, due out on October 3.

The 30th anniversary edition of the album has been remastered, and its 12-song tracklist comes fleshed out with five bonus tracks: unplugged versions of the LP tracks, "Cast No Shadow," "Morning Glory," "Wonderwall" and "Champagne Supernova," plus an unplugged version of the outtake "Acquiesce" (which was the B-side of "Some Might Say").

Oasis have shared their unplugged version of "Acquiesce" today. Hear that below.

This reissue has much less material than the 20th anniversary of the album, which had various studio outtakes and live recordings (like the studio version of "Acquiesce," for example). The new reissue is available to pre-order here.

Oasis's long-awaited reunion tour starts this week.



(What's the Story) Morning Glory? — 30th Anniversary:

1. Hello (Remastered)

2. Roll with It (Remastered)

3. Wonderwall (Remastered)

4. Don't Look Back in Anger (Remastered)

5. Hey Now! (Remastered)

6. (Untitled) (Remastered)

7. Some Might Say (Remastered)

8. Cast No Shadow (Remastered)

9. She's Electric (Remastered)

10. Morning Glory (Remastered)

11. (Untitled) (Remastered)

12. Champagne Supernova (Remastered)

13. Cast No Shadow (Unplugged)

14. Morning Glory (Unplugged)

15. Wonderwall (Unplugged)

16. Acquiesce (Unplugged)

17. Champagne Supernova (Unplugged)