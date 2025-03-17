Tiny Desk fans rejoice — NPR Music has announced that the beloved cramped desk will be making its public radio debut with Tiny Desk Radio on April 17.

Made exclusively for radio stations, Tiny Desk Radio will be an hour-long program featuring three Tiny Desk performances, interviews and behind-the-scenes stories. Tiny Desk host and series producer Bobby Carter and Tiny Desk curator and producer Anamaria Sayre will host the broadcast each week, sharing curated information about the artists and performances, and how each memorable and viral moment from the concerts came together.

Executive Producer for NPR Music Suraya Mohamed shared in a statement, "Our team at NPR Music is proud to curate what is likely the most popular video concert series in the world. Now we are excited to share Tiny Desk performances across the public radio airwaves."

Originally launched in 2008, NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concert series has hosted over 1,000 performances across all genres, including pop, jazz, classical, Americana, hip-hop, R&B and more, and fans of the intimate concert series will now be able to enjoy Tiny Desk in radio format with its nationwide debut next month.