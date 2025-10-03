Project Nowhere — the Toronto festival celebrating the diverse spectrum that is distortion — is back for its second year of eruptive sound, outrageous performances, and subdued introspection. There are headliners (but not really) and larger shows (but only kind of), and there is a remarkable sense of democracy and equity across the proceedings.

At Project Nowhere, the noise is a lifeline, and over the next couple of days, Exclaim! will be covering some of our favourite acts at the festival, trekking up and down Dundas in search of the din — including cycling down after Ribbon Skirt's excellent set in order to make it in time for No Joy at the Garrison.

Flanked by projectors showing the festival's logo in all its spinning, swirling glory, No Joy took the stage, large, porous butterfly balloons adorning the scene. A feedback-drenched intro opened the set, before the band kicked into "Slug Night" off 2013's Wait to Pleasure.

The instruments cascaded and crunched, Jasamine White-Gluz's vocals, almost disembodied, swirling through the venue. It was perfectly noisy, loud but not oppressive, even if it was sometimes hard to hear her over the instruments. That might be a stylistic choice, so take that for what it's worth. It certainly added a ghostly mystique to the set, which is always welcome.

The visuals — an ever-morphing melange of flowers, petals, surrealistic hands with eyes in the palms, toothbrushes, cracked faceless suits, weird pulsating patterns, amorphous shapes, horrific distorted faces (is that Catherine Deneuve in Repulsion???), warped cellular galaxies and crashing waves (the most apt metaphor for the music itself) — complemented the surging music.

There was a hazy effortlessness to No Joy's performance, with White-Gluz handling guitar and vocals while triggering squelching samples between power chords and tremolos. Sometimes, she even played back her own voice. Her backing band — drummer Liam O'Neill and guitarist Tara McLeod — left all the vocals to her, but their presence was more than felt, the band tight and crushing.

Although the bass was pre-recorded, it was never missed, the two guitars and live drums backed by a sampler. Blips, dissonance and melodies poked through the fuzz; sometimes the set roared and sometimes it swayed, but it was always mesmerizing.

White-Gluz's music is influenced by a multitude of diverse genres and artists, yet somehow, she manages to meld them and make them her own: hypnotic "Tomorrow Never Knows"-esque vocal echoes and drum patterns, fractured Madchester beats, dreamy psychedelics, and what can only be described as popgaze all coalesce into something brutal and ethereal.

The songs — particularly those from this year's beyond-excellent, Fire-Toolz-produced Bugland — build and swerve and bounce along, with the triggered samples cascading in as if from a great distance, before receding into the ocean of sound. It was a joyous racket.

Maybe it was the butterflies; maybe it was the plant imagery, or the flowers on her mic stand, or the green lights overwhelming the venue, but it felt like everything was blooming during the set, the songs unfurling and recoiling before us like digital plants on screen.

Sidebar: Toronto crowds need to get better at not being so inert. I know the topic's been exhausted at this point, but goddamn, you can dance to this music; let's see some hips shakin', people. At the very least, bang them heads!

The last three songs of the set — "Four," "Bugland," and "E"—were tremendous. The bombastic "Four" — all soaring guitars and blinding, strobing lights — was complemented by the crushing, sludgy "E," which featured an EBow and shook the rafters of the stars themselves. McLeod ripped a truly blistering solo over White-Gluz's droning vocals and O'Neill's monolithic drumming, the band uniting in a glorious mass. The set ended in a swell, awash in noise and well-deserved adoration. Pure elation.

The next time you see No Joy, which you will because you must, close your eyes, catch the breeze, and take it all in. It's glorious up there.