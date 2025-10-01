Nevermind baby child pornography lawsuit? I haven't heard that name in ages. In fact, it was all the way back in 2023 when we last got an update on the case, which saw it reinstated by the US appeals court after its dismissal in 2022. Finally, the saga has (maybe? possibly?) come to an end: Nirvana have won a court ruling against Spencer Elden, the former baby who appeared in the artwork for the 1991 record.

As Billboard reports, a federal judge ruled yesterday (September 30) that one of the most iconic album covers in rock history is "not child pornography," saying the photo of Elden didn't even come close to meeting the definition of illegally displaying a sexualized image of a minor under federal law.

"Neither the pose, focal point, setting, nor overall context suggest[s] the album cover features sexually explicit conduct," Judge Fernando M. Olguin wrote in a ruling obtained by Billboard. "This image — an image that is most analogous to a family photo of a nude child bathing — is plainly insufficient to support a finding of [child pornography]."

If you're somehow one of the few people on Earth who has never seen this photo before, Elden appears as a nude infant swimming in a pool, chasing after a dollar attached to a fishhook; a classic critique of capitalism. In his original 2021 civil suit, however, the plaintiff claimed it was a "lascivious" (and illegal) display of a minor's genitals.

"Spencer's true identity and legal name are forever tied to the commercial sexual exploitation he experienced as a minor," his lawyers wrote at the time. However, Elden had historically seemed to repeatedly embrace the photo, and his role in music history, prior to filing the case.

"Plaintiff has, for many years, embraced and financially benefited from being featured on the album cover," the judge wrote. "Plaintiff's actions relating to the album over time are difficult to square with his contentions that the album cover constitutes child pornography and that he sustained serious damages as a result."

Judge Olguin also noted that, while a naked child is depicted clearly in the image, it's more akin to a family photo of a kid taking a bath: "Nudity must be coupled with other circumstances that make the visual depiction lascivious or sexually provocative," he added, quoting from an earlier ruling.

The case was initially dismissed purely because Elden had waited too long to file it in court, violating the statute of limitations. Shortly after that ruling was overturned and Elden refiled, the band filed to dismiss it again — and hopefully this time it'll stick.