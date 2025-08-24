Trent Reznor has been a lot of things over the course of his 40-plus-year career, but he's never been one to rest on his laurels. Case in point: Nine Inch Nails' current Peel It Back Tour. With nothing to promote — the Tron: Ares soundtrack isn't out for another month — the Academy Award-winning musician is managing to change the expectations for legacy artists, recontextualizing and remixing a formidable catalogue of hits and fan favourites while feeding his own creative needs.

On this night, that process started with opener Boys Noize (a.k.a. Alexander Ridha), who performed on an elevated platform at the opposite end of the arena from the main stage. Fresh off remixing Reznor and Atticus Ross's Challengers soundtrack, he dropped some of his own productions (you could be excused if the last time you interacted with his music was on an mp3 blog) into a DJ set that included snippets of Nine Inch Nails' "Down in It," hyping the crowd as the lights around a third stage pulse with ever-increasing intensity.

Just as Ridha's set peaked, however, it ended; the curtain on the middle stage dropped, and Reznor was revealed at a piano, playing a stripped-down version of "Right Where It Belongs." He was soon joined by Ross, Alessandro Cortini, and guitarist Robin Finck as they went on to deconstruct "Ruiner" and "Piggy" as well, much to the packed crowd's delight.

New touring drummer Josh Freese was revealed via a projection on the curtain obscuring the main stage, while the rest of the band wound through the sides of the crowd. Once everyone had joined Freese, they launched into a pulverizing version of "Wish," and went through a run of their more aggressive tunes, culminating in "Gave Up."

Clad in baggy black pants, a T-shirt and a vest, a svelte Reznor occasionally engaged the audience, encouraging everyone to clap along. But he was mostly a man of few words — just the odd "thank you" after a song. Even with the heavier curtain gone, the musicians were fenced in by a translucent screen. Live footage of the performance was projected onto it, including a dizzying number of images of Reznor during "Copy of A."

Reznor and Ross returned to the middle stage again, this time with Ridha for another mini-set of reworked songs. "As Alive as You Need Me to Be," the only piece of new music performed at the show, made an appearance, but Ridha's sonic trademarks were all over versions of "Vessels" and "Came Back Haunted," and a funky, strutting take on "Closer," as he and Reznor seemed to be feeding off each other's energy.

Back on the main stage, the band delivered more faithful renditions of classics like "Mr. Self Destruct" and "Head Like a Hole," and Freese nailed the once-elusive drum solo in "The Perfect Drug." "This is a song about Americans," Reznor noted before playing their own remix of David Bowie's "I'm Afraid of Americans" — either a low-key political statement or a simple fact — coming as close as he would to piecing the veil of his current worldview and state of mind.

In resurrecting Nine Inch Nails, Reznor also resurrected a lot of expectations his scoring career with Ross had cast off: what they sound and look like, what songs they play (and don't play), how they play them, and when in the set they play them. There is a rhythm to how a band of this size and age operates. The night ended, as it almost always does, with "Hurt," for example.

But the most thrilling moments of the show, both for the crowd and, it seemed, the musicians, were the most unexpected ones — the new versions of old songs that reinvigorated them, rather than draining them of their energy. It was a potent reminder that Reznor remains as creatively restless as ever, able to reinvent his past without subverting it.