Nine Inch Nails just wrapped up their 2025 world tour last month, but they've already extended the run with the addition of a new North American leg for 2026. The new slate of dates includes a pair of Canadian concerts in Montreal and Hamilton next February.
With special guest Boys Noize, the Peel It Back Tour picks back up on February 5 in New Orleans, LA. Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and co. will make their way to Canada later in the month for performances at Montreal's Bell Centre (February 16) and Hamilton's TD Coliseum (February 18) ahead of returning stateside to complete the remainder of the itinerary, wrapping things up on March 16 in Sacramento, CA.
Tickets go on general sale next Wednesday (October 8) at noon local time. Check out the full routing below, as well as Exclaim!'s review of the Toronto gig in August. Find more upcoming Canadian shows by way of Concert Central.
Nine Inch Nails 2026 Tour Dates:
02/05 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
02/07 Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
02/10 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
02/11 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena
02/13 Boston, MA - TD Garden
02/14 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
02/16 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
02/18 Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum
02/20 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center
02/22 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
02/23 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
02/25 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
02/27 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
03/01 Austin, TX - Moody Center
03/03 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
03/06 Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena
03/07 Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
03/09 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena
03/10 Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
03/13 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center
03/15 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
03/16 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center