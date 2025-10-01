Nine Inch Nails just wrapped up their 2025 world tour last month, but they've already extended the run with the addition of a new North American leg for 2026. The new slate of dates includes a pair of Canadian concerts in Montreal and Hamilton next February.

With special guest Boys Noize, the Peel It Back Tour picks back up on February 5 in New Orleans, LA. Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and co. will make their way to Canada later in the month for performances at Montreal's Bell Centre (February 16) and Hamilton's TD Coliseum (February 18) ahead of returning stateside to complete the remainder of the itinerary, wrapping things up on March 16 in Sacramento, CA.

Tickets go on general sale next Wednesday (October 8) at noon local time. Check out the full routing below, as well as Exclaim!'s review of the Toronto gig in August. Find more upcoming Canadian shows by way of Concert Central.

Nine Inch Nails 2026 Tour Dates:

02/05 New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

02/07 Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

02/10 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

02/11 Washington, D.C. - Capital One Arena

02/13 Boston, MA - TD Garden

02/14 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

02/16 Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

02/18 Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum

02/20 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

02/22 Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

02/23 Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

02/25 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

02/27 Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

03/01 Austin, TX - Moody Center

03/03 Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

03/06 Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

03/07 Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

03/09 San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

03/10 Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

03/13 Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

03/15 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

03/16 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center