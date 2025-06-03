Nilüfer Yanya is following up last year's My Method Actor with an EP. Dancing Shoes is due out July 2 via Ninja Tune.

After returning from tour with her creative partner Wilma Archer, the musician revisited the songs from the My Method Actor sessions to make this new release. Alongside the previously released single "Cold Heart," today's new single "Where to Look" will also appear on the extended play.

"We started writing this song for the album, but it was tricky to get it off the ground at that time," Yanya said in a press release. "Then when we came back from tour, it suddenly clicked. Melodically it's one of my favourite things ever. Very glad I was able to give it the time and breathing space that it needed."

Following the release of the EP, Yanya will go on tour with Alex G in the fall. Listen to "Where to Look" and check out the whole tracklist of Dancing Shoes below.



Dancing Shoes:

1. Either Way

2. Where to Look

3. Treason

4. Cold Heart