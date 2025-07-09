Nicki Minaj has a long history of inciting beef and generally crashing out on the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Back in September, she celebrated layoffs at Atlantic Records, the label home of nemesis Cardi B. Frequent beats for the rapper include disparaging another nemesis, Megan Thee Stallion, as well as infamously spreading COVID-19 vaccine misinformation.

In her latest tear, Minaj has claimed that she was "attacked" by democrats for the saga of posts about her cousin's friend's balls allegedly swelling (and him becoming impotent, and his fiancée refusing to marry him) after getting the vaccine in 2021, and that JAY-Z owes her up to $200 million USD, among other things.

"Democrats attacked me over my cousin's [friend's] balls. Remember?" she wrote midway through a lengthy series of tweets yesterday (July 8), going on to wonder if those same people "have any thoughts" on President Donald Trump pardoning the CEO of JAY-Z's Roc Nation, Desiree Perez — whom Minaj lovingly refers to as "DESIRAT" — just before he left office the first time, for her 1994 conviction for involvement in a conspiracy to distribute narcotics.

Perez's pardon has become another frequent talking point for Minaj, who has accused the CEO and JAY-Z of "ruining" hip-hop, football, basketball, touring, Instagram and Twitter.

"If I had gotten a pardon from President Trump imagine the uproar…yet the ROC NATION CEO does it & yup you guessed it! Silence," the rapper wrote, wondering aloud why JAY-Z, "the richest & most influential black rapper," didn't publicly support the Kamala Harris campaign: "So wait. JAY-Z had 'Not Like Us' playing at the Super Bowl after his CEO was pardoned by President Trump????? We gotta find out who is 'they.'"

It should probably be noted that Roc Nation's selection of Kendrick Lamar to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show was very upsetting to Minaj's mentor, Lil Wayne, and Megan Thee Stallion is also among Roc Nation's clientele. Minaj concluded, "If the top brother in charge can leave y'all hanging w/o repercussions then may everyone else leave you hanging as well. Hanging like my cousin's friend's balls. 🏈"

Last week, she had begun retweeting posts from some fans who had posted about JAY-Z owing her money over something to do with his Tidal streaming service [via HotNewHipHop]. Minaj added yesterday (July 8), "We've calculated about 100-200MM [sic] so far. #JayZ call me to settle this karmic debt. It's only collecting more interest."

JAY-Z had initially launched Tidal with Minaj, J. Cole and Rihanna, but sold it in 2021 to Jack Dorsey's Square company for approximately $300 million USD. As per Complex, Minaj has claimed that she was only offered a $1 million payout. In a follow-up tweet, she added that she was going to use the money owed to send some of her Barbz to college, presumably to get their reading comprehension up to the task of parsing her social media rants.

See selections from Minaj's tirade below, which includes a lot of GIFs of herself.