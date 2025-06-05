If you think about it, KISS and the Jonas Brothers have a lot of similarities. For one thing, they both love a good pyro moment on stage! For another... well, there are simply too many to name, which is why you won't be surprised to learn that Nick Jonas has been cast as Paul Stanley in the upcoming McG-directed biopic, Shout It Out Loud.

As Deadline exclusively reports, the youngest Jonas has nearly closed a deal to star as the KISS frontman in the film, which follows the formation of the face-painted, tongue-wagging hard rock band in the 1970s. According to the publication's Mike Fleming Jr, Jonas will do his own singing in the movie.

In addition to his musical pursuits with his brothers (and their forays into acting in Disney channel films/TV series, as well as that upcoming Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie) and on his own, Jonas has also spent the last decade or so making a name for himself as an actor on the small screen (Kingdom, Scream Queens) and big screen (You're Cordially Invited, The Good Half, Love Again, Midway and multiple Jumanji titles) alike. He's also had numerous stints on Broadway, including starring in Les Misérables, Hairspray and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

Last year, KISS sold their catalogue, name and likeness to Pophouse, the Swedish company behind the ABBA Voyage virtual concert residency, which will be among the producers of Shout It Out Loud. A five-part documentary about the band's final tour is also in the works.