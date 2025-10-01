Nick Cave has become a bit of a murky political figure in recent years, as he's morphed into one of those anti-cancel culture guys, and was an AI hater until he decided that he wasn't. Now, he's clarified his political stance — sort of.

In a post on his Red Hand Files fan mail website, someone asked Cave where he stood "on things." Cave responded by not actually addressing any specific issues, but rather by admitting, "I'm not entirely sure where I stand on anything these days."

He wrote that he was becoming "increasingly uncertain and less self-assured," adding, "I am neither on the left nor on the right, finding both sides, as they mainly present themselves, indefensible and unrecognizable."

Calling himself a "liberal-leaning, spiritual conservative with a small 'c,'" he noted that he was "resistant to moral certainty, herd mentality and dogma." He said that he enjoys maintaining friendships with people from across the political spectrum, and that, "I believe that there are times when it is almost a sacred duty to shut the fuck up." On that last part, at least, he has a point.

Read his full explanation of his ambiguous political beliefs here.