Niagara Falls' newest music festival Misty City has announced the lineup for its inaugural weekend. Running from September 5 to 6, the two-day event will host two stages in the heart of Niagara Falls at the Fallsview Event Grounds.

Friday's festivities will be headlined by Kaleo and Stephen Sanchez, as well as TALK, the Blue Stones, Jeremie Albino, Goldie Boutilier, Connor Gains, Permilla and James Blonde. Riley Green and the Reklaws will headline on Saturday, with Mackenzie Porter, Nate Haller, Sacha, Sully Byrrows, Spencer Burton, Riley Taylor and Lucas Mason rounding out the bill.

Tickets are on sale now, and you can get redeem a 30% off discount using the code EXCLAIM starting today until August 29 at 11:59 p.m. Find the full schedule on Misty City's website.