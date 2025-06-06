A new bill has passed into law in Ontario that could pose a threat to concert venues, DIY spaces and clubs.

Put forth by Premier Doug Ford, Bill 10 — subtitled the Protect Ontario Through Safer Streets and Stronger Communities Act — was passed into law on June 4. It includes a clause that would hold landlords criminally liable for any illicit drug activity that takes place on the premises.

Meant to target drug trafficking, the Schedule 8 clause also covers any possession that may indicate intent to sell. If enough people at a venue have drugs on their person, its landlord could face fines up to $250,000, a year in prison, or both. If a performance space is owned by a corporation, that maximum fine jumps up to $1 million.

But the owners aren't the only ones potentially culpable under Bill 10: venue staff like security and bartenders are at risk of being charged individually if seen permitting drug use.

"These kinds of fines are outrageous, and could reasonably shut down clubs and music venues permanently," Toronto DJ and legal advocate Diana McNally told Resident Advisor. "[The bill] could also put a chill on new venues being opened, understanding that it entails a massive liability."

McNally added that the bill also has larger implications beyond nightlife, with its application to rental properties creating the potential for it to cause "significant barriers" for people who use drugs to secure housing. Furthermore, people might be more secretive about drug use in response to the new legislation, which could heighten the occurrence of overdoses.

The DJ and legal advocate is currently spearheading a petition opposing Bill 10, while also working with legal clinics to mount a court challenge against it.