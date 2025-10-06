Following the recent release of their new record Altar last month, Irish indie-rockers NewDad have announced a return to North America that will take them across the US and Canada next spring.
The tour kicks off with a set at Coachella on April 10. After multiple American dates, they'll eventually head north for a show at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall on May 4. After another run stateside, they'll return to Canada to play Vancouver's Hollywood Theatre on May 18 before wrapping up the tour a day later in Seattle. They'll be joined by Freak Slug for the majority of the dates.
Tickets go on sale this Friday (October 10) at 10 a.m. local time, following presales beginning tomorrow (October 7) at 10 a.m. local time. See the schedule below, and head over to Concert Central for more Canadian concert listings.
NewDad 2026 Tour Dates:
04/10 Indio, CA - Coachella
04/15 San Francisco, CA - The Independent
04/17 Indio, CA - Coachella
04/21 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
04/23 Dallas, TX - Club Dada
04/24.Austin, TX - Empire Control Room
04/25 Houston, TX - Bad Asironaut
04/27 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
04/29 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club
04/30 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
05/01 New York, NY - Webster Hall
05/02 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club
05/04 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall
05/05 Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
05/06 Chicago, IL - The Metro
05/08 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club
05/09 Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry
05/11 St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
05/12 Kansas City, MO - The Record Bar
05/14 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
05/17 Portland, OR - Polaris Hall *
05/18 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre *
05/19 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile *
* without Freak Slug