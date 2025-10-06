Following the recent release of their new record Altar last month, Irish indie-rockers NewDad have announced a return to North America that will take them across the US and Canada next spring.

The tour kicks off with a set at Coachella on April 10. After multiple American dates, they'll eventually head north for a show at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall on May 4. After another run stateside, they'll return to Canada to play Vancouver's Hollywood Theatre on May 18 before wrapping up the tour a day later in Seattle. They'll be joined by Freak Slug for the majority of the dates.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (October 10) at 10 a.m. local time, following presales beginning tomorrow (October 7) at 10 a.m. local time. See the schedule below, and head over to Concert Central for more Canadian concert listings.



NewDad 2026 Tour Dates:

04/10 Indio, CA - Coachella

04/15 San Francisco, CA - The Independent

04/17 Indio, CA - Coachella

04/21 Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom

04/23 Dallas, TX - Club Dada

04/24.Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

04/25 Houston, TX - Bad Asironaut

04/27 Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

04/29 Washington, D.C. - 9:30 Club

04/30 Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

05/01 New York, NY - Webster Hall

05/02 Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

05/04 Toronto, ON - The Danforth Music Hall

05/05 Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

05/06 Chicago, IL - The Metro

05/08 Milwaukee, WI - The Rave / Eagles Club

05/09 Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street Entry

05/11 St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

05/12 Kansas City, MO - The Record Bar

05/14 Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

05/17 Portland, OR - Polaris Hall *

05/18 Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre *

05/19 Seattle, WA - The Crocodile *

* without Freak Slug