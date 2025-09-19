So many album releases, so little time. It goes without saying that there is an absolute wealth of new music being released on a weekly basis, so here's a handy little page to help you keep track of what's out today (in bold below), as well as recent releases from the past couple of weeks and what's on the horizon for the next couple.

Look for the little flag emoji to denote fresh homegrown LPs, and check out The Eh! List for more of the week's best new Canadian music.

September 5

Altered by Mom - BETTER (Independent) 🇨🇦

Avenoir - Mirage (LISTEN TO THE KIDS) 🇨🇦

The Barrel Boys - Chicken in the Window (Independent) 🇨🇦

Big Thief - Double Infinity (4AD)

Boy Commandos - "Comet" (Independent) 🇨🇦

David Byrne - Who Is the Sky? (Matador Records)

Goldie Boutilier - Goldie Boutilier Presents Goldie Montana (ONErpm) 🇨🇦

Chore - Oswego Park (Sonic Unyon Records) 🇨🇦

Alicia Clara - Nothing Dazzled (Happy Life) 🇨🇦

Cut Copy - Moments (Independent)

Fleshwater - 2000: In Search of the Endless Sky (Closed Casket Activities)

G Flip - Dream Ride (AWAL)

GHOSTWOMAN - Welcome to the Civilized World (Dine Alone Records / Full Time Hobby) 🇨🇦

grandson - INERTIA (XX Records) 🇨🇦

Guilhem - A Good One (Independent) 🇨🇦

Hot Chip - Joy in Repetition (Domino Recording Company)

JayWood - LEO NEGRO (Royal Mountain Records / Captured Tracks) 🇨🇦

Connie Kaldor - Wide Open Spaces (Coyote Entertainment) 🇨🇦

La Dispute - No One Was Driving the Car (Epitaph Records)

The Lifers - Honesty (Independent) 🇨🇦

Georgia Maq - God's Favourite (1000 Rats Records)

Anne Murray - Here You Are (Universal) 🇨🇦

Paris Pick - Third Time's a Charm (Neon Moon Records) 🇨🇦

Pickle Darling - Bots (Father/Daughter Records)

Pompey - I'm Scared (Pomp Records) 🇨🇦

Saint Etienne - International ([PIAS])

Shallowater - God's Gonna Give You a Million Dollars (Independent)

shame - Cutthroat (Dead Oceans)

Street Eaters - Opaque (Dirt Cult Records)

Suede - Antidepressants (BMG)

Super Pyramid - Comment If This Is Paradise! (Independent) 🇨🇦

Tchotchke - Playin' Dumb (Independent)

Rob Thomas - All Night Days (Universal)

Chad VanGaalen - Peace Museum Volume 2 (Independent) 🇨🇦

Voyagiist - Turbulence (Independent) 🇨🇦

September 12

Acopia - Blush Response (Scenic Route Records)

Algernon Cadwallader - Trying Not to Have a Thought (Saddle Creek Records)

Lauren Ash - Call Me When You Get This (Independent) 🇨🇦

Bass Drum of Death - Six (Cobraside)

Boyish - Gun (Mothland)

By a Thread - Mirrored Life (Spartan Records) 🇨🇦

Cafuné - Bite Reality (Aurelians Club)

Camilla Sparksss - ICU RUN (On the Camper / Modulor) 🇨🇦

The Chameleons - Arctic Moon (Metropolis Records)

James Correa - Bonny Park (Independent) 🇨🇦

Kara-Lis Coverdale - A Series of Actions in a Sphere of Forever (Smalltown Supersound) 🇨🇦

dead ex girlfriends - take me to the after party. (dead x records) 🇨🇦

Die Spitz - Something to Consume (Third Man Records)

Baxter Dury - Allbarone (Heavenly Recordings / [PIAS])

The Eisenhauers - Back Burner (Black Hen Music) 🇨🇦

Sophie Ellis-Bextor - Perimenopop (Universal)

Frost Children - SISTER (True Panther Records)

Fruit Bats - Baby Man (Merge Records)

Margaret Glaspy - The Golden Heart Protector (ATO Records)

Jacques Greene + Nosaj Thing - Verses GT (LUCKYME®) 🇨🇦

Guerilla Toss - You're Weird Now (Sup Pop)

Handsome Tiger - Diaspora II (Amelia Recordings) 🇨🇦

Hazlett - last night you said you missed me (BLNK Music / Nettwerk Music Group)

The Hidden Cameras - Bronto (Motor Entertainment) 🇨🇦

HO99O9 - Tomorrow We Escape (MNRK Records)

Liquid Mike - Hell Is an Airport (AWAL)

Lynn Jackson - Mirrors (Busted Flat Records) 🇨🇦

JADE - THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY! (Sony)

Joviale - Mount Crystal (Ghostly International)

Justin Karas - Flowers Wild Abound (Wheel-Thrown Records) 🇨🇦

King Princess - Girl Violence (section1)

LEISURE - Welcome to the Mood (Nettwerk Music Group)

Jens Lekman - Songs for Other People's Weddings (Secretly Canadian)

Lorna Shore - I Felt the Everblack Festering Within Me (Century Media)

Matt Maeson - A Quiet and Harmless Living (Atlantic Recording Corporation)

Maruja - Pain to Power (Music for Nations)

Brett Matthews - Tomorrow (HalfLife / Only Gold Records) 🇨🇦

Carson McHone - Pentimento (Merge Records) 🇨🇦

mehro - weirdthrob (Heroine Music Group)

Meredith Moon - From Here to the Sea (New Motor / Compass Records) 🇨🇦

David Occhipinti - Camera Lucida (Elastic Recordings) 🇨🇦

Will Paquin - Hahaha (Independent)

Parcels - LOVED (Because Music)

Public Circuit - Modern Church (à La Carte Records)

The Rasmus - Weirdo (Better Noise Music)

Rezz - As the Pendulum Swings (HypnoVizion) 🇨🇦

Gruff Rhys - Dim Probs (Rock Action)

Saturdays at Your Place - These Things Happen (Wax Bodega)

Calum Scott - Avenoir (Universal)

Silverstein - Pink Moon (UNFD) 🇨🇦

Ed Sheeran - Play (Warner)

The Sound of Animals Fighting - The Maiden (Born Losers)

Spinal Tap - The End Continues (Interscope Records)

Spite House - Desertion (Pure Noise) 🇨🇦

Julian Taylor - Anthology II (Howling Turtle) 🇨🇦

Twenty One Pilots - Breach (Fuelled by Ramen)

Ty Dolla $ign - TYCOON (Atlantic Recording Corporation)

Whitney K - Bubble (Idée Fixe Records) 🇨🇦

You Doo Right, Population II & Nolan Potter - Yoo II avec Nolan Potter (Mothland) 🇨🇦

Your Smith - The Rub (Nettwerk Music Group)

September 19

Afternoon Bike Ride - Running with Scissors (Friends of Friends) 🇨🇦

Altameda - Crazy Blue (Pheromone Recordings) 🇨🇦

Ancient Thrones - Melancholia (Independent) 🇨🇦

Jordan Armstrong - This Engine (Independent) 🇨🇦

Bad Cop Bad Cop - Lighten Up (Hopeless Records)

Bobby Bazini - Seul au cinéma (Spectra Musique) 🇨🇦

The Blue - So Look at the Bright Side (Independent) 🇨🇦

Briscoe - Heat of July (ATO Records)

Carbon Mass - Run Before You Burn (Physical Presents) 🇨🇦

Cardiacs - LSD (Alphabet Business Concern)

Cardi B - Am I the Drama? (Atlantic Records)

Joy Crookes - Juniper (Insanity Records / Sony Music)

Dun-Dun Band - Pita Parka, Pt. II : Nim Egduf (We Are Busy Bodies) 🇨🇦

Elninodiablo - The Downey Groove (Independent)

The Favors - The Dream (Darkroom Records)

Four Tet & William Tyler - 41 Longfield Street Late '80s (Temporary Residence Ltd.)

Frog - The Count (Audio Antihero / Tape Wormies)

HEADSTONES - BURN ALL THE SHIPS (Dine Alone Records) 🇨🇦

Hushtones - Wildflower in the Mystery (Manmade Soul Ltd)

I Prevail - Violent Nature (Fearless Records)

Kitba - Hold the Edges (Ruination)

Saku Mantere - Divine Apology (Orchard of Pomegranates) 🇨🇦

Mappe Of - Afterglades (Paper Bag Records) 🇨🇦

Daniel James McFadyen - Back to the Country (LHM Records) 🇨🇦

Sarah McLachlan - Better Broken (Concord) 🇨🇦

Mont Duamel - Ascend (Independent) 🇨🇦

Motion City Soundtrack - The Same Old Wasted Wonderful World (Epitaph Records)

Nation of Language - Dance Called Memory (Sub Pop)

Nine Inch Nails - TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Interscope Records)

Ocean Alley - Love Balloon (Community Music)

Matt Patershuk - Dog. Tiger. Horses. (Black Hen Music) 🇨🇦

Pure Carrière - Vision 2 l'enfèr (Independent) 🇨🇦

Leith Ross - I Can See the Future (Republic Records) 🇨🇦

SANAM - Sametou Sawtan (Constellation Records)

Joan Shelley - Real Warmth (No Quarter)

Jon Stancer - Are We Not Here for Fun? (Weeeee! Records) 🇨🇦

Cory Stewart - Take All My Toys and Go (Independent) 🇨🇦

Total Wife - come back down (Julia's War Recordings)

TRSH - String Theory (Wax Bodega)

Sammy Virji - Same Day Cleaning (Astralwerks)

Wednesday - Bleeds (Dead Oceans)

Lola Young - I'm Only F**king Myself (Island Records)

Yukon Blonde - Friendship & Rock 'n' Roll (Dine Alone Records) 🇨🇦

September 26

Absolute Losers - In the Crowd (Having Fun Records) 🇨🇦

anaiis - Devotion & the Black Divine (5dB Records)

Fred Armisen - 100 Sound Effects (Drag City)

Automatic - Is It Now? (Stones Throw Records)

Beta Trip - Superette (Having Fun Records) 🇨🇦

Bitchin Bajas - Inland See (Drag City)

Rich Brown - Nyaeba (Independent) 🇨🇦

CAR287 - Looking Through the Lens (CTRL Space Records) 🇨🇦

Mariah Carey - Here for It All (gamma.)

Neko Case - Neon Grey Midnight Green (ANTI-)

Coach Party - Caramel (Chess Club Records)

Cœur de pirate - Cavale (Bravo Musique) 🇨🇦

Olivia Dean - The Art of Loving (Universal)

Doja Cat - Vie (Kemosabe Records / RCA)

Dying Wish - Flesh Stays Together (SharpTone Records)

Ev. G - And Then I Go Up (Independent) 🇨🇦

Geese - Getting Killed (Partisan Records)

joan - this won't last forever (Photo Finish Records)

Rochelle Jordan - Through the Wall (Empire) 🇨🇦

Zara Larsson - Midnight Sun (Sommer House / Epic Records)

Cate Le Bon - Michelangelo Dying (Mexican Summer)

Lucky Horse Red - Lucky Horse Red (Shuga Records)

Merv xx Gotti - Guitar Songs: A Thesis on Low Efficiency Emotional Excavation (Trifecta Sound Co.)

Motivation - Take It to the Sky (Independent) 🇨🇦

Night Tapes - portals//polarities (Nettwerk Music Group)

The Pack a.d. - Shiny New Old Songs (Mint Records) 🇨🇦

Purity Ring - purity ring (the fellowship) 🇨🇦

Rainbow Kitten Surprise - bones (Atlantic Records)

Rainsford - Before Blue (Sparta Distribution)

Scott Hardware - Overpass (Independent) 🇨🇦

Silver Wolf Band - Make Your Heart Known (LHM Records) 🇨🇦

Tom Skinner - Kaleidoscopic Visions (Brownsound Recordings)

Sloan - Based on the Best Seller (murderecords / Known Accomplice) 🇨🇦

Sydney Sprague - Peak Experience (Independent)

SPRINTS - All That Is Over (Sub Pop / City Slang)

The Starting Line - Eternal Youth (Lineage Recordings)

Jeff Tweedy - Twilight Override (dBpm Records)

Patrick Watson - Uh Oh (Secret City Records) 🇨🇦

Cameron Whitcomb - The Hard Way (Atlantic Records) 🇨🇦

World News - ON STEROIDS (Safe Sounds) 🇨🇦

Emily Yacina - Veilfall (Independent)

yung kai - stay with the ocean, i'll find you (Flood Division, LLC / BMG) 🇨🇦