Time casts a long shadow over Neko Case's Neon Grey Midnight Green. On the opening track of her ninth album, Case promises, "If it eats us alive, we can still be on time for tomorrow," while, near the end of the album, the sound of ticking clocks engulfs listeners. In between, Case is a transformable, time-travelling figure, admitting, "I live in the wrong time" and coming to this poignant conclusion: "Only music is forever."

"I think about time a lot," Case confirms while talking to Exclaim! "[The lyric] 'We can still be on time for tomorrow,' from my perspective as a woman — who's actually a gender fluid person — I think about how we are constantly killed. Constantly. But we don't die. We just get our asses handed to us all the time. But we don't die. Which makes us terrifying and excellent. I am usually trying to pay some sort of tribute to that. And if people feel that way, I want them to feel like they're not alone."

Building connections through honesty feels like a top priority for Case. Earlier this year, she released The Harder I Fight, the More I Love You, a memoir that excels because of Case's unabashed candour. Even during our conversation, Case, who has lived on a farm in Vermont for the last 20 years, is happy to help assuage the anxieties I have about my own desire to move to the country.



"I was shy for most of my life as a kid, so it's probably the vengeance of not being shy that way anymore," Case laughs when asked how she finds the courage to be so honest. "I just got a big mouth and I'm not really afraid. Stupidly, perhaps."

She continues, "From my early days of being on stage, I wondered how I should be. I was trying to be aloof or trying to be serious — none of those things felt right. So it always felt right and good to just say what I was thinking at the moment. And people responded to that a lot better anyway. I think I realized that it made them feel like they were invited to the show, and I wanted them to feel that way. I didn't want them to feel like they had to hold their breath and be super quiet while the show was happening."

In Case's own words, Neon Grey Midnight Green "is for and about musicians." Self-produced and largely recorded live at Case's Vermont studio, the album is alive with people and ghosts. Taking from indie rock and gothic country realms, with an undercurrent of strings adding lushness, Case and her band conjure magic.



The atmosphere is perfect for its lyrical content, as Case pays tribute to friends — musicians, producers and activists — who have passed away in recent years. The closing song, "Match-Lit," is about Dallas Good, the singer-guitarist of the Sadies who passed away suddenly in 2022. Case's relationship with Good and the Sadies goes back about 20 years or so, to when Case started to play shows with the Sadies; they served as her backing band on her 2004 live record The Tigers Have Spoken.

"Every time I light a match, I think of Dallas," Case says. "I had a dream about him that was very much in a match-lit scene, and it feels very much like I spoke to him. After I woke up from a dream, I felt much better. I felt like he'd come to visit me. I felt like we talked and I felt really good. Like, better than normal — good. Does that make sense?"

She adds, "I think it was hard to explain, so I just had to write the song. I'm not trying to be obtuse, I promise you."

When the instruments fade away and only the ticking clocks remain, Case is joined by multi-instrumentalist Richard Reed Parry and together they sing, a capella, "Love Is Strange," a song originally written by Mickey & Sylvia. They are singing to Good, and it serves as a reminder of how important community is even in the darkest of times.

"[Parry and I] didn't meet until after Dallas's death, but we were both very close with Dallas, so it was a really wonderful connection to make after he passed," Case says.

"At the end [of 'Match-Lit'], we are singing 'Love Is Strange,' which was written by Mickey & Sylvia. Dallas loved Mickey & Sylvia, and the Everly Brothers had a huge hit with it. Dallas also really loved the Everly Brothers, which was a huge connection between Dallas and I, and it turns out it was a huge connection for Richard and Dallas, too. So it seemed very appropriate for us to sing that little bit together."