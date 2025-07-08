Earlier this year, roots noir songwriter Neko Case ranked her five best songs from her catalogue, including a song called "Destination" that she promised was on an upcoming album. Now, she's confirmed the details of Neon Grey Midnight Green, which is out September 26 through ANTI- Records. The single "Wreck" is streaming now.

The self-produced album marks Case's first new music in seven years, following 2018's Hell-On. "There are so few producers who are women, nonbinary, or trans," said Case in a statement, noting that she identifies as gender fluid and uses she/her pronouns. "People don't think of us as an option. I'm proud to say I produced this record. It is my vision. It is my veto power. It is my taste."

She recorded the album live with a band at her Carnassial Sound studio in Vermont, and a press release notes that imperfections like breaths and rustling shirt sleeves were left in the mix. Additional sessions took place in Denver and Portland, and with the PlainsSong Chamber Orchestra in Colorado.

Hear "Wreck" below. Neon Grey Midnight Green's tracklist is below that. The album is available to pre-order here.

This album follows Case's recent memoir The Harder I Fight, the More I Love You. Case has already booked a North American fall tour with stops in Toronto and Vancouver. She's also been working on composing the musical adaptation of the film Thelma & Louise.



Neon Grey Midnight Green:

1. Destination

2. Tomboy Gold

3. Wreck

4. Winchester Mansion of Sound

5. An Ice Age

6. Neon Grey Midnight Green

7. Oh, Neglect...

8. Louise

9. Rusty Mountain

10. Little Gears

11. Baby, I'm Not (A Werewolf)

12. Match-Lit